Tony Winner Roy Dotrice Passes Away at 94

According to The Washington Post, British actor Roy Dotrice died in his London home on Monday at age 94. Dotrice played many theater and television roles, notably Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film AMADEUS. He received a Tony Award in 2000 for his role in the Broadway revival of A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN.

The actor made his Broadway debut in the solo show BRIEF LIVES in 1967. He returned to Broadway in 1980's A LIFE and 1981's KINGDOMS. He went on to star on TV in such drama series as MAGNUM P.I., REMINGTON STEELE and HART TO HART before before being cast in his most well known role in AMADEUS.

In 2000, he starred in the Broadway revival of A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN, opposite Gabriel Byrne. The show received four Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. Dotrice picked up the only award for his performance.

In the later years of his career, he gained a new fanbase after providing narrations for audiobook editions of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series, which inspired the GAME OF THRONES television show.

Prior to acting, Dotrice was a wireless operator and an air gunner with the Royal Air Force, and was taken as a prisoner of war from 1942-1945. He sometimes performed for other prisoners in shows designed to raise their spirits before taking up acting full time after World War II.

