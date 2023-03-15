Tony Shalhoub, Cynthia Nixon, And More To Lead Reading of Philip Roth's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA, March 19

Some of the country's finest actors including Tony Award-winner Tony Shalhoub and Cynthia Nixon, with Sam Waterston and more will deliver a March 19 dramatic reading of The Plot Against America, Philip Roth's timely and timeless masterwork.

The reading is a co-presentation of The 92nd Street Y, New York and NJPAC, and it is part of the weekend-long "Philip Roth Unbound" festival at NJPAC in Newark, NJ.



Set in Newark, New Jersey, in the 1940s, The Plot Against America tells the chilling story of what it was like for the (fictional) Roth family and Jews across the country when the isolationist and "America First" aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was elected president of the United States. The story's resonance with our contemporary political and social climate-along with Roth's deeply moving coming-of age story-have made this remarkable novel a new classic.



The March 19 reading features Eric Bogosian, Jane Kaczmarek, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marjan Neshat, Cynthia Nixon, Peter Riegert, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Benjamin Washington and Sam Waterston, and consists of three 90-minute acts with two intermissions. James Shapiro, the renowned Shakespeare scholar, assembled the abridgment.



This adaptation of Philip Roth's The Plot Against America was originally commissioned by, and had its world premiere at The 92nd Street Y, New York.

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.