Tony & Olivier Award Winner John Tiffany to Direct WILD ROSE Stage Musical Adaptation

Deadline has reported that John Tiffany, who won Tony and Olivier awards for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will direct the world premiere of the new stage musical Wild Rose, based on the 2018 Nicole Taylor film.

A workshop is being planned for 2023 in the hopes that a production of Wild Rose will open in Scotland in 2024, and then transfer to London's West End and Broadway. All productions will be directed by Tiffany.

Directed by Tom Harper, the film Wild Rose won BAFTA Scotland garlands for Best Feature and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley. The film follows the character of Rose-Lynn, and her relationships with her children and her mother Marion, and the friendship that develops between her and Susannah, whose house Rose-Lynn cleans.

John Tiffany directed Once for which he was the recipient of multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway. As Associate Director of the Royal Court, his work includes Road, The Twits, Hope and The Pass. He was the director of Let The Right One In for The National Theatre of Scotland, which transferred to the Royal Court, West End and St. Ann's Warehouse. His other work for The National Theatre of Scotland includes Macbeth (also Broadway), Enquirer, The Missing, Peter Pan, The House of Bernarda Alba, Transform Caithness: Hunter, Be Near Me, Nobody Will Ever Forgive Us, The Bacchae, Black Watch, for which he won the Olivier and Critics' Circle Best Director Awards, Elizabeth Gordon Quinn and Home: Glasgow. Other recent credits include The Glass Menagerie at A.R.T, on Broadway, EIF and in the West End, and The Ambassador at BAM. Tiffany was Associate Director of The National Theatre of Scotland from 2005 to 2012, and was a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University in the 2010-2011 academic year. For his work on Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, John received the Olivier Award for Best Director, one of a record-breaking nine Oliviers received by the production.