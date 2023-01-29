Tony Nominee Grey Henson Joins SHUCKED on Broadway; Full Cast Announced

Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen have announced complete casting as rehearsals commence tomorrow for Shucked, the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

Grey Henson, a Tony Award nominee for his hysterical performance as Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls, will join the previously announced Ashley D. Kelley as Shucked's two Storytellers. They will be joined by (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Photos of the principal cast, including a brand new image Henson in a pool of corn so large that you will wonder if we have a partnership with Bird's Eye, Del Monte, or Green Giant (If you happen to work for Bird's Eye, Del Monte, or Green Giant, please email us. Corn is our kink.), are available for use HERE with full permission granted for press and social usage. Photos by Emilio Madrid for Shucked.

Shucked will play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night.

Additionally, Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2. For more information, visit www.shuckedmusical.com.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents / Jay Marciano / Gary Gersh, Richard Smith, Jeffrey A. Sine, Walter Schmidt, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, KSO Productions, James L. Nederlander, DudaAllen, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, and ZKM Media.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

John Behlmann (Gordy). Broadway: Max Van Horn in Tootsie (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Significant Other, Journey's End. Off-Broadway: The 39 Step, shows with Encores!, Ars Nova, Roundabout, MTC, MCC, and the Civilians; Nuke Laloosh in Bull Durham musical. Film: Confess, Fletch; Standing Up Falling Down; Wolf of Wall Street; Revolutionary Road; Dead Sound. TV: Agent Adams in "Riverdale," "Good Behavior," "Madam Secretary," "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife." Video Games: Grand Theft Auto, Hearthstone, longtime voice of World of Warcraft. John is also a trapeze artist, photographer, proud dad, and onetime face of Dairy Queen.

Kevin Cahoon (Peanut) currently plays Earl Clark on FOX's "Monarch." Broadway: The Who's Tommy, The Lion King, The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Wedding Singer. Off-Broadway: Hedwig and The Angry Inch (also Boston, San Francisco, Edinburgh), The Foreigner (Roundabout - Lortel nomination), The Wild Party (MTC), How I Learned To Drive (Second Stage), The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World (Playwrights Horizons). TV: "Glow," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Nurse Jackie," "Modern Family," "Six Degrees," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Odd Mom Out," "Black Box," "The Mentalist," "CSI," "Franklin and Bash," "Canterbury's Law," "Law & Order," "Criminal Intent," "Hope and Faith," "The Royale." Film: So Cold The River, Mars Needs Moms, I Am Michael, One Night, The Thing About My Folks, The Curse Of The Jade Scorpion, Sudden Manhattan, and the documentaries, Whether You Like It Or Not: The True Story of Hedwig and Squeezebox. Regional: the Guthrie, Williamstown, the Old Globe, Bard Summerscape, the Ahmanson, among others. Kevin received the OUTMusic Award for his debut recording, Doll. NYU - Tisch.

Andrew Durand (Beau) Broadway: Ink, Head Over Heels, War Horse, Spring Awakening. West End: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout), Gigantic (Vineyard), Love's Labour's Lost (The Public), The Wild Bride (St. Ann's Warehouse), The Burnt Part Boys (Playwrights Horizons). Tour: Kneehigh Theater Company. US: Berkeley Rep, Guthrie, Chicago Shakespeare. UK: Bristol Old Vic, Liverpool Everyman, the Asylum. Television: CBS' "Madam Secretary" (Guest Star), "NCIS New Orleans" (Guest Star), NBC's "Law and Order: Organized Crime" (Guest Star). Apple TV: "Servant" (Recurring Guest). Film: One December Night, Here Today.

Grey Henson (Storyteller #2) was Tony-nominated for his performance as Damian in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls. He played the role of Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway after originating the role on the first national tour. Grey recently recurred on Peacocks' "Girls5Eva." He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama.

Caroline Innerbichler (Maizy) was most recently seen as Anna on the national tour of Frozen. Other credits: Little House on the Prairie (national tour); Guys and Dolls, Little House on the Prairie (Guthrie Theater); Mamma Mia!, White Christmas, The Sound of Music, The Pirates of Penzance (Ordway Center); Bye Bye Birdie, Fiddler on the Roof, The Little Mermaid (Chanhassen Dinner Theaters); Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Ensemble Theatre Company); Ragtime (Park Square Theater). Love and gratitude always goes to Tim, her supportive family and friends, and her wonderful partner Sean. For Grandma Dottie and Grandma Doreen.

Ashley D. Kelley (Storyteller #1) National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway: Eve's Song (The Public Theater, directed by Jo Bonney), Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons, directed by Robert O'Hara). Regional: An Act of God (Bucks County Playhouse), Bella: An American Tall Tale (Dallas Theater Center), Dorothy in The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film: Home Team (Netflix). TV: Recurred on "Insatiable" (Netflix), "Luke Cage" (Netflix), "Bull" (CBS), "Chicago PD" (NBC). New York born and raised! Graduate of Temple University. Grateful to God! @ashleydkelley.

Alex Newell (Lulu) has an extensive list of credits both in Broadway and television. TV credits include the recent fan favorite "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" along with the Emmy nominated Christmas special; "Our Kind of People," and two hit Fox series, "Empire" and "Glee." Alex has received overwhelming accolades and award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. Broadway credits include Once On This Island which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album and the show won the Tony for Best Musical Revival. Recently, Alex starred in the pre-Broadway show, The Last Supper.

Miki Abraham (Swing) Broadway debut! Past credits include: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (national tour), Once On This Island (national tour), Hair (Asolo Rep), and "The Glee Project" (season 1). She is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University, B.F.A. Acting. Special thanks to Eddie and Take 3, Stephen Kopel, her beautiful fiancé Alex, and Jenifer. Look Mom and Dad, I DID IT!! IG: @mikiabraham_.

Jimmy Brewer (Ensemble) was born when he met his band mates from Pan Arcadia in Washington Square Park. He has had a passion for music and theater since his father introduced him to trumpet. Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA (RTC). Regional: Kinky Boots (Bucks County Playhouse), The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), The Black Suits (CTG Kirk Douglas Theatre), A Connecticut Christmas Carol (Goodspeed Musicals). Film: Seasick (short), The Sale (short), The Preppie Connection (feature), Beach Rats (feature). Television: "Fosse/Verdon" (FX), "Ramy" (Hulu), "Prodigal Son" (FOX), "Blue Bloods" (CBS). Education: Carnegie Mellon University BFA. Love and thanks to Scotty, Jaime and my team. New music out now @jbrewz @pan.arcadia

Audrey Cardwell (Ensemble) Broadway: The Music Man. National tours: Falsettos, Bright Star, Cinderella, Anything Goes, Elf. Regional: The Old Globe, the Muny, Goodspeed, Asolo Rep, Houston TUTS, among others. BFA from Penn State University. Much love to DGRW and my beautiful fam - biological and chosen.

Dwayne Clark (Ensemble). Broadway: Paradise Square, the Emmy and Tony Award-winning cast of The Color Purple Revival, Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark, In The Heights, Crybaby, Tarzan, Urinetown, Smokey Joe's Café, New York City Opera's Porgy and Bess. Commercials, voice overs for audiobooks, and film. www.youthmotivator.com podcast inspirations by Dwayne.

Ken Clark (Swing. he/him). Miami Native, dog person, cat owner. Lover of pie. Broadway: Jagged Little Pill; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. Off-Broadway: ...Great Comet, February House, Titanique. National tour: La Cage Aux Folles. Regional: Yep. Film: The Irishman, Martin Eden, Lost Nation. Television: "House of Cards," "Gotham," "Sneaky Pete," "The Blacklist," "For Life," "Law & Order." For mom and dad.

Rheaume Crenshaw (Ensemble) Broadway: Caroline, or Change (revival); Groundhog Day; Amazing Grace. Other New York credits: Road Show (Encores!); Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (Encores!); and Alternating Currents (WorkingTheater). Tours: Waitress. Regional: Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Actors' Theatre of Louisville, Miami New Drama, Barrington Stage, St. Louis Black Rep, Congo Square/Goodman Theatre, and Crossroads. Phil 4:13! Special thanks to my supportive family and friends and to my team at Lakey Wolff and Co. (Thomas Green). @blksunrae.

Traci Elaine Lee (Swing) is a Dallas, Texas native and pumped to be making her Broadway debut at the Nederlander Theatre! National tour: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (first national), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (first national). Off-Broadway: safeword. Television, radio, and voiceover: Whataburger, Indeed, and Aflac. BFA Musical Theatre - SHSU. "Endless gratitude to my family, my village & my team at Avalon Artists Group" @tracelaine.

Jaygee Macapugay (Ensemble. she/her). Broadway: School of Rock (Original Broadway Cast, cast album). Off-Broadway at the Public Theater: Suffs, Soft Power, Here Lies Love, Wild Goose Dreams. National Asian Artists Project: Hello, Dolly!; Cinderella. Recent Regional: Shucked (Pioneer Theatre), Griswolds' Broadway Vacation (5th Avenue), Hair (The Old Globe), The Unofficial Bridgerton Concert (Kennedy Center). Television and film: False Positive (Hulu), "Watch What Happens Live" (Bravo), "The Language Lesson" (YouTube), and "Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Concert" (PBS). Jaygee has a mission for storytelling as a means for change, particularly for amplifying the stories of Asian-Americans. Jaygee performed Paulo Tirol's Filipino immigrant song cycle On This Side Of The World with Musical Theater West & the National Alliance of Musical Theatre. She is a proud member of Broadway Barkada, a collective of Filipino artists who support the Filipino-American community and each other through their programs and performances. She also sang for our troops with the USO, as a member of The Liberty Belles.

Scott Stangland (Ensemble) is a New York-based actor and musician. Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Pierre); Once (Eamon). Off-Broadway: Cyrano (New Group); The Butcher Boy (Irish Rep). Select television: "FBI" (CBS); "The Blacklist" (FOX); "The Deuce" (HBO); "Wu Tang" (Hulu); "New Amsterdam" (NBC). Scott also plays in the band Youth in a Roman Field. @scottstangland.

Yasmeen Sulieman (Ensemble) Singer/songwriter who has written and performed internationally. Releases on MCA, Defected, and more. Broadway: Beautiful The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square. Tour: Little Shop of Horrors. Off-Broadway: Trevor, Junie B. Jones. Lincoln Center: The Scarlet Pimpernel. Regional: The Tale of Despereaux (Berkeley). TV: "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Hi-5" (TLC), "Love For Real" (Hallmark).

Quinn VanAntwerp (Ensemble) is best known for being the longest running Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys history, having played over 3000 performances. Other credits include, Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong. Television and film: "Better Call Saul," "The Affair," "I'm Dying Up Here," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Shades of Blue," "The Following," "Nurse Jackie," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Four Christmases," and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Big thanks to BRS/GAGE and his "ebullient" wife Mackenzie Bell. @quinnvanantwerp.

Alan Wiggins (Swing). Broadway: The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Paradise Square. Off-Broadway: Oratorio for Living Things (Ars Nova). Love to my family and friends. Very grateful to the creative team for this opportunity. Fingers crossed we don't SHUCK it up! @alan_wiggins_.

Robert Horn (Book) Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, his theater credits also include Tootsie, 13 The Musical, Moonshine The Musical, Hercules, Lone Star Love, and Dame Edna: Back With A Vengeance. He's written, created, and/or produced such iconic series as "Designing Women," "Living Single," "High Society," and "Partners," has had overall production deals at Warner Brothers, Sony, and ABC Studios, and has written and/or produced over a dozen network pilots some of which including "Car Wash" produced with Will Packer, "The Jenni Rivera Show" with Jenni Rivera, "Sunnyland" with Jennifer Hudson, "Left Of Center" produced with Gail Berman, and "Football Book Club" with NFL star Malcolm Mitchell. He has also written such large scale events as "Bette Midler's Divine Intervention" tour and the BBC's "RuPaul Christmas Special." His films credits include 13 The Musical on Netflix, the juggernaut franchise Teen Beach Movie, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure; Disney's animated Wildlife; and the seen by no one ever film Good Advice. He lives by the comedic motto; always leave them wanting

Brandy Clark (Music & Lyrics) A ten-time Grammy nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's "Better Dig Two," and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town." She has most recently penned songs with and is a featured artist on Ashley McBryde's critically-acclaimed "Lindeville" project. Her past three solo albums - 2020's Your Life is a Record, 2016's Big Day in a Small Town and 2013's 12 Stories - each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," Rolling Stone asserts, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice," while Slate declares, "one of the greatest living short-story-songwriters in country (which really means in any genre)" and The New Yorker praises, "No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is."

Shane McAnally (Music & Lyrics) has written 48 number one songs, won three Grammy Awards, and been named the Academy of Country Music's Songwriter of the year twice. In 2022, Shane became the most nominated songwriter in CMA history. He has written songs for John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, George Strait, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Halsey, Gwen Stefani, the Jonas Brothers, Reba, and countless others. As a producer, Shane has worked with superstars like Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Nelson, Sam Hunt, Walker Hayes, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce. In 2012, McAnally founded SMACKsongs publishing, whose songwriters and artists have collectively written over 70 #1 songs, and SMACK management which was responsible for the meteoric rise of Walker Hayes in 2021 and the record-breaking single "Fancy Like." In addition, Shane is the co-president and co-owner of Monument Records (a partnership with Sony Records), and also starred for two seasons on NBC's "Songland" alongside Ryan Tedder and Ester Dean. Shane and his husband, Michael McAnally Baum, live in Nashville with their 9-year-old twins, Dash and Dylan.

Jack O'Brien (Director) has won three Tony Awards for his direction of Hairspray, Henry IV, and The Coast of Utopia. His other recent Broadway credits include Arthur Miller's All My Sons, Carousel, The Front Page, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, It's Only a Play, Macbeth, The Nance, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can, Impressionism, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination), Imaginary Friends, The Invention of Love (Tony nomination and Drama Desk winner), The Full Monty (Tony nomination), More to Love, Getting Away with Murder, The Little Foxes, Damn Yankees, Two Shakespearean Actors (Tony nomination), and Porgy and Bess (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Tom Stoppard's The Hard Problem, Pride's Crossing, and Hapgood (Lucille Lortel Award). Other productions include Il Trittico at the Metropolitan Opera, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall, Much Ado About Nothing for the Public's Shakespeare in the Park, Love Never Dies, and Hairspray (Olivier nomination) in London, which saw a revival at the Coliseum in London last summer. O'Brien was the Artistic Director of the Old Globe Theatre from 1981 till 2007. He has directed six programs for PBS's "American Playhouse." His book, Jack Be Nimble, is published by Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux and the second volume, Jack in the Box: or, How to Goddamn Direct, is also be published by FSG.

Sarah O'Gleby (Choreographer) credits include: Almost Famous (Broadway), Tony's Opening Numbers 2022 (Radio City), The Wanderer (Paper Mill Playhouse), Mythic (Charing Cross, London), High Button Shoes (City Center Encores!). O'Gleby is Resident Choreographer for "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show" (NBC). Sarah also creates unique one-off events for Hermes, Robin Hood Foundation, Target, Rose Bowl (NBC), Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC), "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBC), "The View" (NBC) and "The Kennedy Center Honors" (CBS).