Tony-Nominated Lyricist Richard Wilbur Passes Away Age 96

AP has just reported that Richard Wilbur, poet, lyricist and translator, has died at age 96. Wilbur was best known to the theatre community as the lyricist behind Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE. His work on the 1956 musical earned him a Tony Nomination.

Wilbur's theatrical work was all part of his career as a writer. He earned numerous awards over the years for his poetry including the National Book Award and two Pulitzer Prizes.

Wilbur's translation work was highly lauded as well, especially his English adaptations of Moliere. He penned the translation and adaptation of THE MISANTHROPE and the adaptation of TARTUFFE, which have both appeared Off-Broadway.

Wilbur death occurred on Saturday night according to his friend and colleague Dana Gioia. He passed in his home in Belmont, Massachusetts surrounded by family.

For more on Wilbur's life and career, visit AP here.

