Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga share new album “Love For Sale”

Love for Sale is the second and final collaborative album by American singers Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, released on September 30, 2021, by Columbia and Interscope Records. It is the sixty-first studio album of Bennett's career, and Gaga's seventh. Following Cheek to Cheek (2014), the duo's first collaborative album, Love for Sale was recorded between 2018 and early 2020, consisting of their cover versions of various jazz standards by American composer Cole Porter, to whom the record is a tribute.

