Tony Awards Committee Meets to Determine Further Eligibility of 2017-2018 Shows; Decisions on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, THE BAND'S VISIT, METEOR SHOWER, and More

Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the second time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2018 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2017-2018 season to decide the eligibility for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were M. Butterfly; Junk; The Band's Visit; Latin History for Morons; Meteor Shower; Once on This Island; SpongBob SquarePants the Musical; The Children and Farinelli and The King.

The committee made the following determinations:

Steven Pasquale will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Junk.

Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Band's Visit.

John Leguizamo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Play category for his performance in Latin History for Morons.

Keegan-Michael Key and Laura Benanti will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Meteor Shower.

Hailey Kilgore will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Once on This Island.

AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Once on This Island.

Ethan Slater will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in SpongBob SquarePants the Musical.

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Sound Design of a Musical category for their work on SpongBob SquarePants the Musical.

Mark Rylance will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Farinelli and the King.

Claire van Kampen will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for her work on Farinelli and the King.

Click here for the first round of determinations.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 26, 2018, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2017-2018 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2018 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Related Articles