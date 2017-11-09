Breaking: Tony Awards Reveal First 2018 Decisions; 1984 Ineligible, Decisions on PRINCE OF BROADWAY & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of five Broadway productions for the 2018 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2017-2018 season to decide the eligibility for the 72nd-Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were 1984, Marvin's Room, The Terms of My Surrender, Prince of Broadway, and Time and the Conways.

The committee announced the following determinations:

1984 has been deemed ineligible. According to a statement, "1984 has been deemed ineligible by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The show did not fulfill all of the eligibility requirements, as outlined by the Tony Rules and Regulations."

Celia Weston will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her performance in Marvin's Room.

David Rockwell and Andrew Lazarow will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Terms of My Surrender.

David Thompson will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Prince of Broadway.

Beowulf Boritt will be considered eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for his work on Prince of Broadway.

William Ivey Long will be considered eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Musical category for his work on Prince of Broadway.

Steven Boyer, Anna Camp, Gabriel Ebert, Charlotte Parry and Matthew James Thomas will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Time and the Conways.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 26, 2018, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2017-2018 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2018 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.





