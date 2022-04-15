Tony Awards, BroadwayHD & More Nominated for Webby Awards

The Tony Awards, BroadwayHD, and more have been nominated for the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

Disney on Broadway's Reopening on TikTok LIVE, featuring The Lion King and Aladdin, is nominated in the Events & Livestreaming category. The livestream is also being honored in the Arts & Entertainment category. Vote for the livestream here.

BroadwayHD is being honored in the television, film, and streaming category. BroadwayHD streams award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions.

The Tony Awards First Impressions Cam is an honoree in the Live Experience category. Hosted by Telly Leung, the First Impressions Cam featured Broadway stars being interviewed during the 2021 Tony Awards.

Spotlight on Plays is nominated in the Arts and Culture category. Presented by Broadway's Best Shows, Spotlight on Plays featured a starry series of livestream readings of Broadway's best plays to benefit The Actors Fund. Vote for Spotlight on Plays here.

The "Broadway's Back" segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is nominated in the Comedy, General Video category. The video featured Lin-Manuel Miranda and Fallon paying tribute to a selection of current Broadway shows. Watch the performance here and vote here.

Voting for the 26th Annual Webby Awards is open now here and will close on April 25. Winners for the 26th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and they will be celebrated at a star-studded in-person award show on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote.