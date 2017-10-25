Tony Award Winner Billy Porter Joins Cast of FX Series POSE

Tony Award winner Billy Porter has joined the cast of the upcoming Ryan Murphy series, Pose.

According to Deadline, the series is set in the 1980s, and examines "life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."

The project was co-created by Murphy with his American Horror story collaborator, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals.

The show will feature five transgender actors who were cast after a nationwide six-month search . The actors are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross, who will all be portraying transgender characters.

The pilot of the series will begin production in November in New York City.

Read the full story at Deadline.

