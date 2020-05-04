Tom Kitt, Lily Fan and More Announced as Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Board Members

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center announced eight individuals who have been elected to the Board of Trustees. These celebrated artists, business leaders, and philanthropists bring a wealth of experience to the venerable non-profit, best known for developing new works for the american stage and undergraduate training through the National Theater Institute.

New board members include: Tom Kitt, O'Neill alumnus, Pulitzer Prize, and Tony Award-winning composer; Rita Pietropinto-Kitt, University Professor; Peggy Koenig, Private Equity Executive and Producer; Lily Fan, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer and Attorney; Ellen Quinn, Corporate Consultant; Jason Crosby, Managing Director, Finance; Bernie Schilberg, Energy Executive; and Beth Schiberg, Educator.

"'I'm excited to welcome this large group of new trustees to the O'Neill board." shares Board Chairman Tom Viertel. "Collectively, they bring a wide array of accomplishments and skill sets to our organization, strengthening our leadership immeasurably."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





