Tom Hanks In Talks to Play 'Geppetto' in Live-Action PINOCCHIO

Variety is reporting that Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks is currently in talks to portray Gepetto in an upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic Pinocchio.

According to the report, Paul King will direct a screenplay written by King, Chris, Weitz, and Simon Farnaby.

"Pinocchio" was a groundbreaking achievement in the area of effects animation, giving realistic movement to vehicles, machinery and natural elements such as rain, lightning, snow, smoke, shadows and water. The film was released to theaters on February 23, 1940.

"Pinocchio" became the first animated feature to win a competitive Academy Award, winning two for Best Music, Original Score and for Best Music, Original Song for "When You Wish Upon A Star." The beloved ballad became an instantly recognizable cornerstone of Disney's entertainment legacy. In 1994, "Pinocchio" was added to the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

