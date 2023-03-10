Tituss Burgess Joins NBC Drama Pilot From GOOD GIRLS Creators

Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC's new drama pilot from the creators of the popular drama series Good Girls.

Deadline reports that Burgess will join Retta, Tommy Dewey, and Siobhan Williams in the pilot, previously titled Murder By the Book. The series follows Hazel (Retta), an Instagram-famous book critic who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reads to become a detective, unearthing the shocking truths about an eccentric town.

Burgess will play Hazel's charming yet directionless younger brother, Andre, who is temporarily serving as her publicist/manager/hype-man after consistently being fired from every other job he has had.

Tituss Burgess earned five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics' Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

He can currently be seen in the animated musical comedy series "Central Park" and appeared as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."

A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in "Good Vibrations" and has held many memorable roles, including Hal Miller in "Jersey Boys," Sebastian the Crab in "The Little Mermaid" and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of "Guys and Dolls."

Burgess will also be seen in the upcoming season of Schmigadoon on Apple TV+. He can be heard as the narrator of the new Teletubbies series on Netflix and was seen as Rooster in Annie LIVE on NBC in 2021.