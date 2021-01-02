Times Square to Host Site-Specific Sound Art Piece TIMES3
The piece is part of Prototype, an online festival of experimental opera.
Times Square is set to be the host of a site-specific sound art piece called "Times3" as part of Prototype, an online festival of experimental opera.
Composer Pamela Z and theatre artist Geoff Sobelle collaborate on a site-specific sonic journey through Times Square - past, present and imagined... What was this place? What is this place? And how did we get here? In this work of sound and space, the listener is brought into a realm where the city and score come together and fall apart and come together again.Take a walk in Times Square and hear a score crafted specifically for your experience. Or listen in the comfort of your home and imagine a city carved by countless hands from a place once thick with trees... which may be headed that way again. This music, created through impressions of a space, was composed for listeners to tune themselves to the forces underfoot, back in time, and down the road. It is a soundscape created for you to experience the city. Times3 (Times x Times x Times) is PROTOTYPE's fourth iteration of Out of Bounds, a platform for new vocal performance pieces taking place in unlikely locations throughout New York. Through the works, public sites will become temporary spaces of contact, exchange, and refreshed social dynamics.
Learn more and get tickets at http://prototypefestival.org/shows/times-3/.
