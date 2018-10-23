Time to Dance the Night Away! Meet the Cast of THE PROM- Now in Previews!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The Prom is bringing the party to Broadway! Performances begin tonight, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

The Prom stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins and Josh Lamon and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini, Courtney Balan, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, David Josefsberg, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Kate Marilley, Vasthy Mompoint, Anthony Norman, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Brooks Ashmanskas (Barry Glickman): Broadway: Sunday in the Park With George; Shuffle Along...; Something Rotten!; Bullets Over Broadway; Promises, Promises; Present Laughter; The Ritz; Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony, Drama Desk noms.); The Producers; Gypsy; Little Me; Dream; How to Succeed.... Off-Broadway: Wise Guys, On a Clear Day..., Clive, Labor Day, Songs for a New World, It Changes Every Year, Fit to Be Tied. Regional: Ford's, Mark Taper, A.C.T., Huntington, Williamstown, Old Globe, McCarter, Two River, Kennedy Center, Hartford, etc. Tours: Cinderella,Noises Off. Film: Julie and Julia. Television: "Tales of the City," "Love You More," "The Miraculous Year," "The Good Wife," "All My Children." BA from Bennington College.

Beth Leavel (Dee Dee Allen): Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC award nominations), Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. Beth originated this role of Dee Dee Allen in the world premiere of The Prom at the ALLIANCE THEATRE. This is Beth's 13th Broadway show. Numerous television, commercials and Off-Broadway. MFA UNC-G. Proud mom to T.J. and Sam. Grateful to my BRS/GAGE family. This one is for my fiancé Adam Heller.

Christopher Sieber (Trent Oliver): Christopher started performing in his parents' living room, where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976, seen by his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Broadway: Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics noms.), Monty Python's Spamalot (Tony nom. and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love. Television: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "Ed," "Sex and the City," "Pushing Daisies," "It's All Relative," "Two of a Kind," "Guiding Light," "All My Children" and "Another World."

Caitlin Kinnunen (Emma): The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). National tour: Next to Normal (Natalie u/s). Regional: ALLIANCE THEATRE, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse and Sundance Institute. Film/TV: The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, "Younger," "American Vandal," "The Knick" and "Law & Order: SVU." Love and thanks to MDJK+P. @caitlin.kinnunen

Isabelle McCalla (Alyssa Greene): Isabelle is pumped to be a part of this dream company! Broadway/1st national tour: Jasmine in Aladdin. Regional: ALLIANCE THEATRE, Asolo Repertory Theatre, TUTS, Actors Playhouse, the Muny and PCLO. Television: "Bull" (CBS). BFA University of Michigan. Thanks and love to the creatives, BWA, Ted, Rachel and my fam! @izzymccalla

Michael Potts (Mr. Hawkins): Recent Broadway credits include The Iceman Cometh (Richard Seff Award), 1984 and Jitney. He originated the roles of Mafala Hatimbi in The Book of Mormon and Brooks, Sr. in Grey Gardens. Other credits include TheTempest, Twelfth Night, Richard III (Falstaff Award) and The America Play (Obie Award). Television roles include Detective Maynard Gilbough on "True Detective" and Brother Mouzone on "The Wire." MFA: Yale.

Angie Schworer (Angie): Broadway: The Producers (Ulla), Something Rotten!, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy for You, The Will Rogers Follies. Recent regional: Always a Bridesmaid (Monette), Mamma Mia! (Tanya), Disaster! (Jackie). TV: "Law & Order: CSI," "Queer Eye," "As the World Turns," "Kennedy Center Honors," "Smash." Film: The Producers.

Courtenay Collins (Mrs. Greene): Broadway debut! Eating Raoul (Off-Broadway), Beauty and the Beast (Toronto), Ken Hill's Phantom of the Opera (national tour). Atlanta's ALLIANCE THEATRE: The Prom, Courtenay's Holiday Cabaret, Jacques Brel, Geller Girls, Into the Woods, Managing Maxine. GET: A Comedy of Tenors; Calendar Girls; Hello, Dolly! Juilliard. @courtenaygoestobroadway

Josh Lamon (Sheldon Saperstein): Film/TV: "30 Rock," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Good Fight" and "Deadbeat." Broadway/tours: Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair, Wicked. Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: A New Brain,Little Miss Sunshine, February House and Little Me! Co-writer of upcoming musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher. Instagram: @Josh.Lamon, www.joshlamon.com

Mary Antonini (Ensemble): Mary is so proud to be part of The Prom! Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar. Three seasons at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival. Jeff Award winner. Huge thanks to Casey and the entire team, Buchwald and mum. Love to the Ladle. @maryemily18

Courtney Balan (Ensemble): Broadway: Falsettos, Finding Neverland, [title of show], Cry-Baby, In My Life. Recent: The Odyssey (Penelope; ArtPark), Unexpected Joy (Rachel; Off-Broadway), The Humans (Aimee; Pittsburgh Public). Also: I Love You Because (NYC Woman; Off-Broadway), Funny Girl (Fanny; Riverside Theatre). UMichigan MT.

Gabi Campo (Swing): Broadway debut! Los Angeles native. Pace MT 2018 graduate. Regional: Bay Street, Virginia Rep. Television: "SNL." Endless gratitude to Casey Nicholaw, Telsey & Co, Nicolosi & Co and countless dedicated teachers. All my love and gratitude to my family and God. Instagram: @gabifrederique.

Jerusha Cavazos (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Regional theatre: Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Chicago Lyric Opera, Barrington Stage Company and Gateway Playhouse. TV: "Atlanta" (FX Network). BFA from UCF. Many thanks to the entire Prom family! Love to mom, dad & sis! For Shane. @jerushacavazos

Shelby Finnie (Ensemble): Broadway debut! "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC), Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Rockette), The Prom (ALLIANCE THEATRE), Sarasota Ballet. Endless thanks to Casey, Casey, John, Meg, Mary-Mitchell, Bethany, LDC and Mom! @shelbyfinnie

Joshua Franklin (Ensemble): The Prom is much better when you're in your 30s. Broadway: Grease, Legally Blonde, Anything Goes and Ghost. Tours: Anything Goes (Billy Crocker; Helen Hayes nom.), Jersey Boys (Bob Gaudio), Grease (Danny). He loves John, Sookie and Brooklyn. www.thejoshfranklin.com

Sheldon Henry (Ensemble): Sheldon Henry is a native New Yorker and has BFA from The Hartt School of Music. Favorite credits: national tours: South Pacific, The Little Mermaid, 20th anniversary Riverdance international tour. Memphis, The Scottsboro Boys, Guys and Dolls, Dreamgirls, Five Guys Named Moe. Sheldon is a proud alumnus of BCH and thanks his family, friends and wonderful agents at CarsonKolker

Fernell Hogan (Ensemble): Fernell Hogan is overjoyed to be making his Broadway/professional debut. Huge thanks to his family and friends for their endless support. Love to Mom and Dad! Instagram: @fernellhogan

Joomin Hwang (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Born and raised in South Korea. Off-Broadway: KPOP (Timmy X). Regional: In the Heights (Graffiti Pete). TV/film: "Iron Fist," Isn't it Romantic. Concert: Eternal Light (Carnegie Hall). Infinite love for my families and my wife Megu. @joominhwang

David Josefsberg (Ensemble): Broadway: Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, The Wedding Singer, Les Misérables, Grease. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz (Drama League nom.), Rated P.... Love to Lizzie, Cooper and Ben! Instagram @davidsjosefsberg

Becca Lee (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Regional: The Prom (ALLIANCE THEATRE); The Music Man (Ogunquit Playhouse); Hello, Dolly! (NCT). Education: Rutgers University. Thanks to Sofia, Telsey, Casey and the entire creative team. We did it, Mom! Love to Corey and the cats. @BeccaLeeBackstage

Wayne "Juice" Mackins (Ensemble): Wayne Mackins is making his Broadway debut. He trained for 11 years at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles and is a proud graduate of Grand Arts HS. He is currently a senior theatre major at Fordham University.

Kate Marilley (Ensemble): Broadway: My Fair Lady (LCT revival). Broadway national tour: Billy Elliot. Regional: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Can-Can (Paper Mill); White Christmas, The Secret Garden (Denver Center); Amazing Grace (Goodspeed); Damn Yankees, A Chorus Line (Fingerlakes MTF); 42nd Street (Musical Theatre West). BFA Carnegie Mellon.

Vasthy Mompoint (Ensemble): Vasthy is going to The Prom! Yay! Broadway credits: Good Vibrations, Hot Feet, Mary Poppins, Soul Doctor, Ghost, Rocky, SpongeBob SquarePants. Film: Mysteries of Laura, The Detour, Better off Single and LEA. Love to her tribe and Mason. Broadwaybabysitters.com Vasthymompoint.com

Anthony Norman (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Multi-instrumentalist. Nationaltour: Newsies. Film: Newsies Live!. NYC: Last Days of Summer, City of Light, Generation Me. Select regional: Murder for Two (Merry Go-Round), KC Starlight, Paramount. Shout out to Casey, Gray, Mom and Dad and Janelle. www.anthonynorman.net

Drew Redington (Ensemble): Broadway: Holiday Inn. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, the Muny (Gypsy, Jerome Robbins Broadway), Marriott Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Television: "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," "The Today Show." Received training from Elon University. @drewseph_red

Jack Sippel (Ensemble): Broadway debut! National tours: Memphis, Newsies. Film: Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical. Regional: Mary Poppins, West Side Story (Paper Mill Playhouse); Hello, Dolly!, Singin' in the Rain, Tarzan, Bye Bye Birdie(Muny); Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (Flat Rock Playhouse). www.jack-sippel.com

Teddy Toye (Ensemble): Broadway: Lysistrata Jones (Harold), Bring It On (Steven/Twig/Cameron). Regional: The Prom (Alliance),Newsies (Maltz Jupiter), Seussical (Muny). Love to Mom, Dad, Amber, Terry, MSA and this incredible creative and producing team. This one's for you Grandma. Social media: @TeddyToye

Kalyn West (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Gigantic (Marlie). Regional: Hunchback of Notre Dame (Esmeralda), In the Heights (Vanessa), Rent (Mimi), Prince of Egypt (Ensemble), The Music Man (Zaneeta). TV/film: "Blue Bloods" Season 6 (Rachel). @misskurlykay www.kalynwest.com

Brittany Zeinstra (Ensemble): Broadway debut! The Little Mermaid national tour (Swing, Flight Captain), Mamma Mia! at the St. Louis Muny (Sophie). BFA from The Boston Conservatory. Love to mom and dad, my fearless sisters and my bros near and far. BrittanyZeinstra.com @BrittanyZein

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

