Tim Murray's Live Show WAIT... LET'S HAVE FUN Is Coming to The Duplex
Wait... Let's Have Fun! is an hour of stand-up comedy from gay, ridiculous, ultra-positive comedian and internet personality Tim Murray (50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway, Voldemort the Musical Off-West End). Growing up a closeted gay boy in middle-of-nowhere Ohio, Tim is constantly trying to be the cool girl in school, even at 31. He delves into the true story of being cat-fished on the internet by someone pretending to be Britney Spears when he was 11 and his current day job: teaching acting to child models. The show is an hour long escape of heavy laughter and finding the fun in everything!
This solo show premiered at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival then transferred to London. Now Tim is taking it on tour around the Unites States. He will be at The Duplex November 11th and 14th, 2019.
Tim's viral comedy videos have over one million views on YouTube and Facebook Video. He has worked with Drag Race favorites Alaska, Monet X Change, Trixie Mattel, Katya and many more. Lisa Kudrow recently praised Tim on Twitter by retweeting his impression of her!
Ticket Link: https://www.purplepass.com/#193662/The_Duplex-Wait..._Let's_Have_Fun!_-_Tim_Murray-The_Duplex_Cabaret_Theatre-November-11-2019.html
