Tim Minchin Discusses His New Series UPRIGHT, How it Connects to GROUNDHOG DAY, and More!
He discussed what he hopes audiences get out of the show, how he sees it relating to his other work, and more.
Tim Minchin recently chatted with The Theatre Times about his new show, Upright. He discussed what he hopes audiences get out of the show, how he sees it relating to his other work, and more.
"It's important to me that people know Upright is a rollicking adventure and it's really entertaining and funny," Minchin said. "We hope the viewer has a great time but we also hope [the show] invokes questions about how much we can control our lives and how life is arbitrary and the universe is chaotic. How do we find peace and realize that we can't control everything?"
He goes on to say, "I hope our show tells a story about what it is to be human in a way that is funny and sad. I think the way you want to engage life should be balanced. In the same, we try to balance this TV show."
Minchin also said that he see some relation between this show, and Groundhog Day, the musical for which he wrote the music and lyrics.
"The stuff I pull toward making is basically existential. There are so many connections between this [Upright] and Groundhog Day," he said. "The journey of the protagonist of Groundhog Day is going from thinking he's sophisticated and trying to control his world with his cynical, too-good-for-this attitude, through to trying to control his world by being benevolent."
Read the full interview on The Theatre Times.
Upright is an Australian drama series screening on Foxtel's Showcase channel in Australia. Upright follows the story of two misfits, Lucky and Meg, who are thrown together by chance in the middle of the Australian desert and forge the unlikeliest of bonds in their quest to get a precious upright piano from one side of the country to the other.
The eight part series is written by Chris Taylor and star Tim Minchin, alongside award-winning writer-actors Kate Mulvany and Leon Ford.
Upright started to air on Sky Atlantic on 28 November 2019 in the United Kingdom, and in Australia from 1 December 2019 on Foxtel.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
Disney Employee Pulls the Curtain Back on What it is Like to Work at Disney World During the Pandemic
Rolling Stone has reported on a conversation they had with one Disney World employee, pulling the curtain back on issues of safety, whether social dis...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL Takes Bows as First Equity-Approved Musical
The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances. Berkshire Theatre Group's Godsp...