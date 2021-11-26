Tilted Axes Performs In Herald Square For The Winter Solstice

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars presents a participatory winter solstice event at the exact minute winter begins in NYC: 10:59am EST, Tuesday, December 21 in Herald Square (Avenue of the Americas between 34th and 35th Streets.). We would like to invite you to be a part of this special occasion!

Musicians can join this joyous ringing of acoustic tones and chords and rhythm. For example: acoustic guitars, accordions, glockenspiels, saxophones, dumbeks, melodicas, violins, etc. etc. etc.

On Tuesday, December 21 at 10:00am event performers that have been accepted via internet application will assemble with members of Tilted Axes at a location near Herald Square. Performers will have received a PDF of simple performance instructions and musical figures to be played (w/ notation, TAB, etc.). After a short practice and an explanation of our processional movement, we will begin the performance of Standing Still ca. 10:45. Performing as a procession, we will go into Herald Square to perform.

The solstice is at 10:59 AM: This moment will be marked by the ringing of a bell and accompanied by the ensemble as a performative minute. Details TBA. The bell will ring again and the procession will resume and work its way back out of the square to where we began and complete the performance. a??a??The event will finish by 11:15am.

Those interested in performing can send an email to tiltedaxes@peppergreenmedia.com by December 15th and you will receive further information to register. You must register to be a part of this event.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a group of guitarists and percussionists created by composer/performer Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. Since their inception at the first annual Make Music Winter in NYC 10 years ago, they have created and performed numerous new music events in the USA, Europe, and Brazil. It's conceptual and it rocks.