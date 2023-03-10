Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tilted Axes & California Guitar Trio Collaborate to Present CITY TRIPTYCH

"CITY TRIPTYCH" is a three-part sonic structure comprised of contrasting tonalities, burbling polyrhythms, and contemplative drones.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Tilted Axes & California Guitar Trio Collaborate to Present CITY TRIPTYCH

On Sunday, April 2nd, at 12 noon, TILTED AXES & CALIFORNIA GUITAR TRIO combine forces to perform in various locations around Union Square, NYC (btwn 14th & 17th Streets, Union Square West & Broadway). They will perform their collaboration, "CITY TRIPTYCH," a three-part sonic structure comprised of contrasting tonalities, burbling polyrhythms, and contemplative drones. They will move about the square as a procession and perform the piece in different formations around the space for approximately an hour. This event is FREE to the public.

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music by diverse composers untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

CALIFORNIA GUITAR TRIO is Paul Richards from Los Angeles, Bert Lams from Belgium, and Tom Griesgraber from San Diego. Together, their technical wizardry is breathtaking, as is the wide range of instrumental music the group renders...from unique originals to dazzling, cleverly arranged interpretations of music from Queen and the Beatles, to Bach and Beethoven, and surf music from the Ventures. Celebrating their 30th anniversary, the CGT's performances are astounding and are diversity unparalleled. Their recent collaborations with bassist Tony Levin and The Montreal Guitar Trio have broadened the scope of their touring repertoire and outreach. Find out more about CGT on their official website: https://cgtrio.com/

TILTED AXES is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. Visit them online to find out more about their ensemble and about their upcoming performances! - www.tiltedaxes.com



Related Stories
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview Photo
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of MISTY at The Shed Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of MISTY at The Shed
Check out photos from opening night of Arinzé Kene's Misty at The Shed!
Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarksons Stronger on THATS MY JAM Photo
Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film Photo
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.

More Hot Stories For You


Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce EngagementJessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement
March 10, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that performers Jessica Lee Goldyn, currently starring as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and Blake Zelesnikar are engaged. 
Photos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios AwardsPhotos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios Awards
March 10, 2023

See photos of Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph at more at the 38th Artios Awards!
After a Four-Year Hiatus, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Easter Bonnet Competition Will Return in AprilAfter a Four-Year Hiatus, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Easter Bonnet Competition Will Return in April
March 10, 2023

Across the country, bands of volunteers will once again fill theater lobbies starting tonight with iconic #Red Buckets in hand for the spring return of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in-theater fundraising.
Daryl Sherman, Melissa Errico, Ann Morrison, and More Honored With 2023 Bistro AwardsDaryl Sherman, Melissa Errico, Ann Morrison, and More Honored With 2023 Bistro Awards
March 10, 2023

Fifteen musical artists will be honored for their cabaret and/or jazz artistry at the 38th annual Bistro Awards gala on Monday, April 17, 7:00 pm, at Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W. 23rd Street, Manhattan. Learn more about those being honored here!
COMPANY, TAKE ME OUT, and More Among Theatre Winners at the 38th Annual Artios AwardsCOMPANY, TAKE ME OUT, and More Among Theatre Winners at the 38th Annual Artios Awards
March 10, 2023

Casting Society (CSA) honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 38th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 9, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London.
share