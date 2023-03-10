Tilted Axes & California Guitar Trio Collaborate to Present CITY TRIPTYCH

On Sunday, April 2nd, at 12 noon, TILTED AXES & CALIFORNIA GUITAR TRIO combine forces to perform in various locations around Union Square, NYC (btwn 14th & 17th Streets, Union Square West & Broadway). They will perform their collaboration, "CITY TRIPTYCH," a three-part sonic structure comprised of contrasting tonalities, burbling polyrhythms, and contemplative drones. They will move about the square as a procession and perform the piece in different formations around the space for approximately an hour. This event is FREE to the public.

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music by diverse composers untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

CALIFORNIA GUITAR TRIO is Paul Richards from Los Angeles, Bert Lams from Belgium, and Tom Griesgraber from San Diego. Together, their technical wizardry is breathtaking, as is the wide range of instrumental music the group renders...from unique originals to dazzling, cleverly arranged interpretations of music from Queen and the Beatles, to Bach and Beethoven, and surf music from the Ventures. Celebrating their 30th anniversary, the CGT's performances are astounding and are diversity unparalleled. Their recent collaborations with bassist Tony Levin and The Montreal Guitar Trio have broadened the scope of their touring repertoire and outreach. Find out more about CGT on their official website: https://cgtrio.com/

TILTED AXES is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. Visit them online to find out more about their ensemble and about their upcoming performances! - www.tiltedaxes.com