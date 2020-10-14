Tiler Peck Discusses A NEW STAGE and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Peck also talked about her Instagram dance classes, the importance of voting, and more!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly. On October 13, he chatted with New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck.

Peck curates and stars in A New Stage. Available to stream starting October 16, A New Stage gives you a front-row seat to experience world-class artistry from the comfort of your home, with three incredible performances in a range of styles from ballet to hip-hop to tap.

She talked about this new endeavor in the interview, discussing how the idea for the project came about.

"The only thing I know how to do is keep moving forward and figure out a way to keep dancing and bring art to people," she said.

Peck said that she was determined to be able to dance in one of the many empty theatres, find a way to perform safely and bring it to audiences in their home.

She assured that everyone involved with production was safe, wearing masks, getting tested, and staying in their bubble.

"I wanted to make something that is a range, something that is for everyone," she said. "I want to break down that barrier thinking 'this is what ballet is, this is what Broadway is, this is what hip-hop is.' I wanted it to be an evening of dance and music, a celebrations that brought together crossovers from different genres, and different artists."

Peck said that this pandemic has given us so many digital seasons of old work now being presented online, but she wanted to create something new, now.

"I wanted to make new art of the now and show that," she said.

Watch the full interview here.

Tiler Peck is an award-winning Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet, an actress on film, stage and screen, a curator, author and fashion designer. She made her Broadway debut at age 11 and has continued to create at the highest levels across multiple disciplines. Tiler founded and taught a national daily ballet class #turnitoutwithTiler on her @tilerpeck Instagram account to keep dancers moving and connected during the pandemic. She believes that dance is a universal language that has the power to heal bodies and hearts and unite us all.

