TikTok to Present First Commissioned TikTok Musical FOR YOU, PAIGE

TikTok will present their first commissioned TikTok musical, For You, Paige. The musical will be performed live from a theater in New York City, and will be available to watch globally on @TikTok on April 14 at 7pm ET/4pm PT!

Daniel Mertzlufft, best known for his success on TikTok with Grocery Store Musical and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, is the lead creative and brain behind For You, Paige.

For You, Paige is inspired by real TikTok creators. "Teenage music nerd Landon (played by Roman Banks) collaborates with his best friend Paige (played by Sri Ramesh) on a TikTok song inspired by her favorite book series. Landon's TikTok goes viral, thrusting him into the spotlight - and leaving Paige behind. When a producer offers Landon the opportunity to adapt the book series into a musical, Landon discovers that the glory of doing it all himself isn't worth the stress and enlists the help of Paige and the TikTok community to turn the show into a huge success."

For You, Paige will feature James Henry as Tyler, Krystina Alabado as Kaia, JJ Niemann as Jarek, and others, with songs written by Daniel Mertzlufft, Julia Riew (who recently wrote her own musical), Katherine Lynn-Rose, RJ Christian, Blake Rouse, Morgan Reilly, Alex Engleberg, Kate Leonard and Gosz & Fotos and orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Maria Goulamhoussen and Emily Maltby will co-direct the LIVE, with Emily and Katie Spelman choreographing.

Get an inside look at the creative process below!