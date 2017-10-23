Tickets on Sale Next Month for Manila Premiere of Disney's THE LION KING

Michael Cassel Group in association with Disney Theatrical Productions have just confirmed that tickets to the Manila premiere of the world's #1 musical, Disney's THE LION KING, are going on sale to the general public on Friday 3 November 2017.

The production has officially introduced the sponsoring presenters of the Manila season - Globe and Visa.

After bringing a multitude of world-class musicals to the Philippines, Globe Telecom is honoured to announce they will be an instrumental part of the upcoming presentation of the world's number one musical, Disney's THE LION KING, to Filipino audiences. Senior Advisor for Globe's Creative Marketing and Multimedia Business and the company's live productions arm, Globe LIVE, Joe Caliro, said that the company is committed to having Filipinos experience the best first-class productions and international phenomenon's, such as THE LION KING. "We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration and are looking forward to connecting our customers to this iconic global smash hit," Caliro said. "This is one production that should not be missed," he added.

"We are privileged to sponsor and support Manila's first staging of Disney's THE LION KING, which is the most successful single piece of entertainment of all time. Through this partnership, our cardholders will now be able to enjoy early access to tickets when they purchase using their Visa cards. As part of the Epic Experiences by Visa platform we will continue to bring cardholders more unique and meaningful experiences in dining, travel, retail and entertainment in the Philippines," says Stuart Tomlinson, Visa Country Manager for Philippines and Guam.

To celebrate this announcement, Globe platinum, Globe postpaid customers and Visa credit, debit and prepaid cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to THE LION KING before the general public whilst also enjoying 10% off tickets. This special priority booking offer is only for a limited time, from 25 October to 2 November.

"We are delighted to announce these partnerships with Globe and Visa today. Globe, as the top telecommunications company in the Philippines, and Visa, one of the world's most recognised brands, are both leaders in their fields and we are excited to be able to share the experience of THE LION KING with their customers," commented Producer of the international tour, Michael Cassel.

A talented international cast will star in the landmark musical event which begins performances in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire on 18 March 2018. The Manila premiere is presented by Concertus Manila.

Earlier this month, the full cast for the international tour was announced. The principal cast includes Ntsepa Pitjeng who is returning to the role of 'Rafiki', having performed the role in the USA, UK, Brazil, and Switzerland productions. Direct from London's West End production is Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile in the role of 'Mufasa'. Also from the United Kingdom is music theatre performer Antony Lawrence as 'Scar'.

Australian actor Andre Jewson will feature as 'Zazu'; the charismatic New Zealand born performer Jamie McGregor will play 'Timon' and South African favorite Pierre Van Heerden will return as 'Pumbaa'.

Joining the company are six actors from the Philippines. Sharing the role of Young Simba will be Julien Joshua Dolor, Pablo Palacpac and Juan Gabriel Tiongson; sharing the role of Young Nala will be Sheena Bentoy, Uma Martin and Felicity Napuli.

Rounding out the principal cast are South African performers Calvyn Grandling, playing the much-loved role of 'Simba', the up-and-coming star Noxolo Dlamini as 'Nala', Candida Mosoma who returns to the role of 'Shenzi', Bjorn Blignaut as 'Banzai' and Mark Tatham as 'Ed'.

Joining THE LION KING ensemble is: Ricardo Baez, Dayan Kingsley Beukes, Tertia Coetzee-Dippenaar, Viridiana Cortés, Felipe Flores, Jabulani Gambu, Liso Gcwabe, Sheila Maria Hernandez, Phumelele Jili, Christine Kapswarah, Amanda Kunene, Sfiso Matlala, Lungile Mkhize, Fumane Moeketsi, Noluyanda Mqulwana, Zodwa Mrasi, Lwazi Mzimase, Zolina Ngejane, Thato Nkwe, Thabani Ntuli, Peace Nzirawa, Nonofo Olekeng, Khanyisani Shoba, Phumelele Sikhakhane, Romy Jo Swales, Clifford Tlomatsana, Vuyelwa Tshona, Tlholo Tsotetsi, Benn Welford, Zi-Rong Wu, Daniel Guerrero Zazueta, Monde Zondi, and Sandile Zondi.

Beyond Manila, the international tour will enjoy additional seasons in Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa, with other engagements to be announced.

For further information about THE LION KING and to sign up to be the first in line for tickets, visit TheLionKing.ph.

Photo credit: Disney

