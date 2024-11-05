Tickets Now on Sale for The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Winter Concert SPIRITS BRIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus's winter concert, Spirits Bright. Performances will take place on December 13 at 8:00 PM and December 14 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at online or by calling 212.998.4941.

Tis the season to keep each other warm and brighten the darker days with song. The Spirits Bright concert will feature a mix of campy spins on holiday favorites and sparkling choral tunes meant to lift our spirits and encourage people to come together! The concert will feature songs by Whitney Houston, Earth Wind and Fire, Cher, and some familiar holiday and Broadway selections sure to make your spirits bright.

“After our sold-out 2023 holiday concert, we’re thrilled to return to NYU Skirball to bring our unique blend of music, queer joy, and holiday spirit. The world can be tough - and sometimes hardest during the holiday season. We invite you to join us to celebrate queer people and to uplift one another as we celebrate the end of another year ,” said John D Carrion, Executive Director of the NYCGMC.

Artistic Director John J Atorino will lead approximately 250 members of NYCGMC, accompanied by pianist Aaron Dai, as the group performs a program designed to inspire and unite. NYCGMC is a world-renowned New York institution, known for its advocacy and groundbreaking performances for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world.

2024 marks NYCGMC’s 45th season, Learn to Fly by centering LGBTQIA+ perseverance, healing through joy, and self-empowerment. The choir’s core values include the belief that singing with your community is a radical act. The members of NYCGMC sing as a reminder that when we sing and “fly” together, we are stronger.

This season, NYCGMC’s Spirits Bright show will showcase self-love, camaraderie, and soaring above negativity and bigotry that threatens to pull us down.