Tickets Now On Sale For The Tina Turner Musical TINA!

TINA, a new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, will open at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End in March 2018, initially booking to June. Book tickets here from £25!

Tina Turner said: "I am so excited to be bringing my musical to the West End! London is a place that means so much to me and had such a big impact on my music and my life. Returning now to tell my full story, in the city I love, feels like an important chapter and is truly exciting."

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs are by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting for TINA will be announced in due course.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

With a career that has spanned more than half a century, the legendary rock performer Tina Turner is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. She first rose to fame in the 1960s partnering with her then-husband Ike Turner, achieving great acclaim for their live performances and catalogue of hits.

Later, Turner enjoyed an international solo career with her 1984 album Private Dancer earning her widespread recognition and numerous awards, including three Grammys. She went on to deliver more chart-topping albums and hits, receiving a further eight Grammy Awards and reportedly selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history. The revered singer was introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and has often been voted as one of the most successful female Rock 'n' Roll artists of all time.

