Tickets For the Broadway Premiere of THE COLLABORATION Are on Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for the American premiere of The Collaboration, featuring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, written by Anthony McCarten, and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah.

American Express Card Members have Early Access to exclusive presale tickets before the general public, now through Monday, September 19 at 9:59 am EDT at Telecharge.com or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, September 27 at 10:00am EDT online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.

The Collaboration will begin previews on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20, 2022 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, "Hollywood") star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

The world premiere of The Collaboration was originally produced by the Young Vic Theatre London in January-March 2022 in partnership with Eleanor Lloyd, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal and Eilene Davidson in association with Denis O'Sullivan.