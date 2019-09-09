Tickets For NYC Off-Broadway Weeks Fall 2019 Now On Sale

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, in partnership with Mastercard, announces that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now on sale to the public at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek. In the program's 10th anniversary year, participating productions will begin 2-for-1 performances on the first day of fall, September 23, and continue through October 6. Locals and travelers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to see any of 34 intimate Off-Broadway productions-including 20 new participants-at an excellent value.



"NYC Off-Broadway Week is a catalyst to experience groundbreaking, cutting-Edge Theater at an extraordinary value," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "The success of the program over the past 10 years has been remarkable as theatergoers take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer and experience some of the City's best theatrical talent."



The 34 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 are*:



A Musical About Star Wars**

Alice in Wonderland**

American Moor**

Blue Man Group

Caesar and Cleopatra**

#DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment**

Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos**

Drunk Shakespeare

Dublin Carol**

El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba**

Fern Hill**

Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh)**

Filomena Marturano: Un Matrimonio a la Caribeña**

Gazillion Bubble Show

Heroes of the Fourth Turning**

The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking

Is This a Room**

Jersey Boys

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo**

L.O.V.E.R.**

La Canción**

Mothers**

Naked Boys Singing

The Office! A Musical Parody**

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Rock of Ages

runboyrun & In Old Age**

Scotland, PA**

Seared**

Sistas: The Musical

Stomp

Terra Firma**



*All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.



"Our 10-year partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week amplifies the intimacy, variety and cool factor of the Off-Broadway theater scene for locals and visitors seeking surprises, hits and breakthrough performances at an affordable price point," said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League.



"We are excited to sponsor NYC Off-Broadway Week, now in its 10th anniversary year. This program will offer visitors and residents the experience of seeing an Off-Broadway production at a 2-for-1 value and support New York City's innovative theatrical community," said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.



This season, visitors to NYCgo.com/off-broadway-week will discover useful tools to determine what show(s) to see. One such user experience element is a filter to sort by the genres of Comedy, Drama, Experimental and Family. Further, NYC & Company has provided an indicator of the appropriate audience for a given production, with Teens and Adults, Family All-Ages and Adults-Only identified for each participating play, musical or performance.



NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. NYC Off-Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com including "5 New Shows to See During NYC Off-Broadway Week," "NYC Theater 101" and "The Ultimate Guide to Off-Broadway," out-of-home media in the five boroughs, digital advertising and through social media posts @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.



Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3.2 million in revenue through sales; over 90,000 tickets have been sold.





