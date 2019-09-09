Tickets For NYC Off-Broadway Weeks Fall 2019 Now On Sale

Sep. 9, 2019  

Tickets For NYC Off-Broadway Weeks Fall 2019 Now On Sale

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, in partnership with Mastercard, announces that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now on sale to the public at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek. In the program's 10th anniversary year, participating productions will begin 2-for-1 performances on the first day of fall, September 23, and continue through October 6. Locals and travelers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to see any of 34 intimate Off-Broadway productions-including 20 new participants-at an excellent value.

"NYC Off-Broadway Week is a catalyst to experience groundbreaking, cutting-Edge Theater at an extraordinary value," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "The success of the program over the past 10 years has been remarkable as theatergoers take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer and experience some of the City's best theatrical talent."

The 34 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 are*:

  • A Musical About Star Wars**
  • Alice in Wonderland**
  • American Moor**
  • Blue Man Group
  • Caesar and Cleopatra**
  • #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment**
  • Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos**
  • Drunk Shakespeare
  • Dublin Carol**
  • El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba**
  • Fern Hill**
  • Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh)**
  • Filomena Marturano: Un Matrimonio a la Caribeña**
  • Gazillion Bubble Show
  • Heroes of the Fourth Turning**
  • The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking
  • Is This a Room**
  • Jersey Boys
  • Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo**
  • L.O.V.E.R.**
  • La Canción**
  • Mothers**
  • Naked Boys Singing
  • The Office! A Musical Parody**
  • Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
  • Perfect Crime
  • The Play That Goes Wrong
  • Rock of Ages
  • runboyrun & In Old Age**
  • Scotland, PA**
  • Seared**
  • Sistas: The Musical
  • Stomp
  • Terra Firma**

*All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
**New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

"Our 10-year partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week amplifies the intimacy, variety and cool factor of the Off-Broadway theater scene for locals and visitors seeking surprises, hits and breakthrough performances at an affordable price point," said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League.

"We are excited to sponsor NYC Off-Broadway Week, now in its 10th anniversary year. This program will offer visitors and residents the experience of seeing an Off-Broadway production at a 2-for-1 value and support New York City's innovative theatrical community," said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

This season, visitors to NYCgo.com/off-broadway-week will discover useful tools to determine what show(s) to see. One such user experience element is a filter to sort by the genres of Comedy, Drama, Experimental and Family. Further, NYC & Company has provided an indicator of the appropriate audience for a given production, with Teens and Adults, Family All-Ages and Adults-Only identified for each participating play, musical or performance.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. NYC Off-Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com including "5 New Shows to See During NYC Off-Broadway Week," "NYC Theater 101" and "The Ultimate Guide to Off-Broadway," out-of-home media in the five boroughs, digital advertising and through social media posts @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3.2 million in revenue through sales; over 90,000 tickets have been sold.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Donny and Marie Osmond Discuss Going Solo on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
  • Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
  • PUNK ROCK GIRL by Joe Iconis to Receive Developmental Reading
  • Creative Team Revealed For New Musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL Pre-Broadway Production
  • Photo Flash: First Look At The Pre-Broadway Production Of CAGNEY At Pioneer Theatre Company
  • Photo Flash: Idina Menzel Stars In SKINTIGHT At Geffen Playhouse