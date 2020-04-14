Ticketmaster Updates Refund Policy to Exclude Postponed Events

Ticketmaster has officially updated its refund policy, which previously allowed for ticket-buyers to get their money back for canceled or postponed events. The language on their website has been recently updated, however.

"Refunds are available if your event is canceled. Due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster."

A letter posted in Ticketmaster's blog continues:

"As always, canceled events are automatically refunded. If an event organizer is offering refunds for postponed or rescheduled events, a refund link will appear on your Ticketmaster account. Otherwise, you are encouraged to periodically check back online to see if the status of their event has changed."

Now customers are taking to Twitter to express their outrage over the change in the postponement policy.

I applaud Ticketmaster for continuing to shine in what is apparently a competition to provide the worst customer service in any industry. Exorbitant ticket fees for negligible benefits-now taking advantage of a crisis to line their pockets? Next level. ?????? https://t.co/XySh6Ka04K - Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) April 14, 2020

Now that I am no longer employed I can say this with 100% honesty. Ticketmaster is a bunch of crooks who make you think a show is sold out but instead, they keep all the tickets for themselves and sell them at a high markup on secondary sites like Stubhub and Vivid Seats. - Jonesy (@JonesyWasTaken) April 13, 2020

Live Nation president Joe Berchtold told Squawk Alley,"I think there's a lot of misperception about Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster doesn't sell these tickets and sit on a mountain of cash. Ticketmaster sells tickets and gives the cash over to the venues where the events are held."

