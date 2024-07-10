Théâtre des Champs-Elysées Reveals International Circle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Théâtre des Champs-Elysées has revealed the formation of the famous theater's International Circle, that will be co-chaired by Marifé Hernández in New York and Jean-Marc Daillance in Paris. Explained Ms. Hernández, “This is the most prestigious and intimate theater in Paris. Artists choose to perform there often because of the warmth of the environment, and a stage design where all the seats are close to the stage. It is this proximity, combined with remarkable leadership, that make it unique. We are furthering that relationship, creating a chance to become close to the directors, conductors, singers, musicians, and dancers, some of the most famous talents in the world today, who populate this historic theater.” Also joining the International Circle as Founding Committee Members are Ariane Batterberry, Ketty Maisonrouge, and Veronique Bich.

The Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, opened in 1913, is one of the Jewels of Paris. An Art Deco landmark with a remarkable range of its offerings. Where else can you ﬁnd a fully staged Swan Lake, the Vienna Philharmonic playing all of Beethoven's Symphonies, and a concert by Anna Netrebko all sharing the same stage?

“The International Circle was created to make sure the world outside of Paris discovers the magic of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées. The International Circle plans to welcome you to this historic French theater where you will meet Parisians who will invite you into their homes which adds a unique personal touch to the Cultural Experience. All of the sudden, you will be part of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées family,” continued Marifé Hernández. International Circle Members will receive special preferred tickets to the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, as well as opportunities to meet incredible and signiﬁcant artists performing with the theater in both in Paris and across the globe.

“It is always the greatest pleasure to stand in front of the façade of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées on the avenue Montaigne,” offered Jean-Marc Daillance. “It is a magical place, with fantastic acoustics. And the diversity of its program is unique; operas, ballets, recitals, chamber music concerts, and concerts where the world's most prestigious orchestras are invited to perform the great symphonies of the repertoire. My friends who are supporters of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées have enjoyed an incredibly warm and attentive welcome from the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées community. I'm delighted to extend our Théâtre family to the world with the creation of the International Circle, enabling us to welcome friends from abroad in a very personal way, sharing the pleasure of association with this exclusive Parisian cultural venue.”

The Théâtre des Champs-Elysées opened on April 2, 1913, with a gala concert featuring ﬁve of France's most renowned composers conducting their own works: Claude Debussy (Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune), Paul Dukas (L'apprenti sorcier), Gabriel Fauré (La naissance de Vénus), Vincent d'Indy (Le camp from Wallenstein), and Camille Saint-Saëns (Phaeton and excerpts from his choral work La lyre et la harpe). This was followed the very next day with a performance of Hector Berlioz's opera Benvenuto Cellini which included a "dance spectacular" by Anna Pavlova. This remarkable example of tour-de-force programming of major works and artists has continued to this day.

About Jean-Marc Daillance

Jean-Marc Daillance is Strategic Advisor and Operating Partner at Jolt Capital, a growth capital investment ﬁrm specialized in deep-tech companies in Europe. He is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of a Norwegian company and also chairs the Audit Committee of a German company. Formerly, he was Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Saft Group, the world leader of high technology batteries design and manufacturing for industrial use, until its acquisition by Total Energies in 2016. As an executive, he has spent most of his career with Zodiac Group, where he started and developed several global divisions with a strong US focus in various industry sectors. Jean-Marc Daillance was Vice-Chairman of the Harvard Business School Alumni Association Board of Directors and Secretary of the École Polytechnique Alumni Association. He is a member of the Board and of the Executive Committee of the Parisian Cercle de l'Union Interalliée. He is Ingénieur de l'École Polytechnique and received his MBA from Harvard.

About Marifé Hernández

Marifé Hernández is an advocate for culture with an understanding of its larger impact. As Vice Chairman of the Chumir Foundation for ethics in leadership, she facilitates open- minded, informed, and respectful dialogue, engaging both the public and its leaders in the US and Europe. Currently she is exploring the uses of music in diplomacy and medicine. Ms. Hernández serves as Chairman of the Vienna Philharmonic Society and a Director of the Salzburg Festival Society. She is also a Trustee of New York-Presbyterian Hospital where she advocates for patient-centered care. A highlight of her career was her appointment by President Carter as Chief of Protocol of the United States. After her government service, Ms. Hernández founded the Cultural Communications Group, a strategic marketing firm which advised government tourism boards. Projects included Britain Salutes New York and the Guggenheim Museum's exhibition, Brazil Body and Soul. Ms. Hernández was Director of Public Affairs at WPIX TV New York where she produced and hosted news programs and documentaries. Ms. Hernández also co-founded and served as President of Baker Nye International, an asset management firm. Her not-for-profit work is extensive, including service on the Boards of The Americas Society, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, The Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico, Long Island University, Marymount Manhattan College, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The National Symphony Orchestra, New York City's Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Parsons School of Design, The Spanish Institute, and the Women's Forum. She was a founding member of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) and the founding Chairman of the Mexican Cultural Institute. Educated at Wellesley College and Columbia University, Ms. Hernández has received Honorary Doctorates of Law from Iona College and Long Island University, and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Marymount College. She has been decorated by the Governments of Mexico and Austria for her contributions to the Arts and Society. She lives with her husband, the Canadian Philanthropist, Joel Bell, in New York City.