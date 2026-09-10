Thomas Nickell to Perform Solo Piano Recital at Tenri Cultural Institute

The noted American composer/pianist Thomas Nickell will begin his 2026/27 season with a solo recital at New York City's Tenri Cultural Institute (43A W 13th St, New York, NY 10011), Friday evening, October 16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The full program follows:

Amy Beach Hermit Thrush at Eve, Op. 92, No, 1

Thomas Nickell Piano Sonata No. 4

Phillip Glass Etudes No. 15, 16, 17

Intermission

Amy Beach Hermit Thrush at Morn, Op. 92, No, 2

Franz Liszt Sposalizio

Charles-Valentin Alkan Trois Andantes No. 3, Op. 13

Franz Liszt Dante Sonata

General admission of $50 and student/senior tickets of $25 can be purchased through Eventbrite. For more information, please visit pianist Thomas Nickell's website: https://thomasnickellmusic.com/.

Thomas Nickell is a New York-based composer and pianist whose work spans classical and contemporary music. He has performed works by Bach, Beethoven, Berg, Gershwin, Khachaturian, Liszt, David Matthews, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and Philip Glass, as well as his own compositions.

In 2022, Nickell launched a solo recital series at the Tenri Cultural Institute in New York City. His performances have also included appearances with the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago and the Northbrook Symphony under conductor Mina Zikri. In 2019, he performed Bach's Concerto No. 1 in D Minor and Alfred Schnittke's Concerto for Piano and Strings with the Oistrakh Symphony in Chicago and at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. He made his Zankel Hall debut with the orchestra in 2018, performing Beethoven's Second Piano Concerto, Liszt's Totentanz and the world premiere of his composition Innisfree.

As a composer, Nickell's works include Sarabande for solo piano, Leaks for solo percussion and tape, Horizons for eight double basses and sine waves, Tribute (after Julius Eastman) for solo piano, The Falling Sun for electronic sounds, Unstuck in Time for orchestra and String Quartet No. 2, Heliopause, which was selected for JACK Quartet Readings at Mannes. His Spires of Form, co-composed with soprano Denise Young, premiered at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in 2019.

Nickell is also curator of the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago's "Avant Garden" series. His collaborative composition Aftertime, co-composed with Fiona Stocks-Lyons, is set to be performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet in a production choreographed by Christopher D'Ariano and Amanda Morgan.

Nickell holds two Bachelor of Music degrees from the New School's Mannes College of Music, in piano and composition. He studied piano with J Y Song and composition with David T. Little.

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