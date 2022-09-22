Now Hiring: Production Manager, Head Audio, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/22/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including: Carpenters Electricians Audio & Video Technicians Certified Fork Operators Certified Scissor & Boom Lift Operators Riggers Loaders Please email your resume to: labor@lankeyandlimey.com... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Project Director of the Democracy Cycle at PAC

Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center in NYC seeks a Project Director for The Democracy Cycle, a project of Galvan Center for the Common Good and the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center. To commission and develop 25 new works in theater, opera, dance, and music that explore the nature of democracy over the course of five years (2022 - 2026). The Project Director will report to Artistic Director Bill Rauch and T. Eric Galloway. Who is Ronald O. Perelman Perf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager - Clubbed Thumb

CLUBBED THUMB - DEVELOPMENT MANAGER Clubbed Thumb, a 27 year-old Tony-nominated and Obie-award winning downtown theater company committed to producing and developing funny, strange, and provocative new plays by living American writers, seeks a Development Manager to assist in all aspects of fundraising. Clubbed Thumb has two current full-time staff members and a part-time financial services consultant, augmented by part-time Producing Fellows and creative teams when we are in production. This p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Actors Needed for Production of Sizwe Banzi is Dead

The Outer Loop Theater Experience is casting our important and timely upcoming live in-person production of Sizwe Banzi is Dead by Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona! Please email jonathan@outerlooptheater.org for audition information. We look forward to seeing you! Virtual and self-tape auditions: 9/24 & 9/25 9/29, 9/30 & 10/1 Performance location: Chicago, IL Casting two black actors. All ages, all genders. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Head Audio

Opening for Head Audio - North American Touring Production of STOMP. Individual will be responsible for ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show's lighting are regularly met at all venues. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Keeping open lines of communication with Lighting Director and Production Manager • Liaising with the creators, rehearsal director, and/or designers to ensure that the show's aesthetic is being maintained • Working... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: National Tour Monitor Engineer

Experienced Monitor Engineer needed for Hits! The Musical tour - see www.thehitstour.com for the tour schedule. Traveling to 50+ cities from February 22, 2023 to May 8, 2023. Well recognized creative team and first-class production. About the show: Will need to manage 18 singers on handheld mics 3-4 lavaliers Cast members as young as 10 years old Also note: there will be 10 dancers on stage as well Need side fills and wedges with a handful of performers on IEM Responsibilities: Perf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Coordinator, Met Opera On Demand

The Coordinator, Met Opera on Demand will provide day-to-day operational support for Met Opera on Demand, the Met's subscription streaming service, and other streaming video initiatives at the Met. Met Opera on Demand offers subscribers around the world unparalleled access to more than 800 Met performances including Live in HD presentations, standard definition programs, and historic radio broadcasts, through the Met website and multiple apps (available for Apple TV and iOS, Amazon Fire TV and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: GENERAL MANAGER - Immersive Great Gatsby, NYC

Immersive Great Gatsby will premiere in New York City, direct from London. This highly acclaimed production is the longest running immersive in London with over eight years of successful performances. Show is in production now. Seeking an experienced NYC General Manager who will be instrumental in the operations and production of Immersive Great Gatsby. General Manager will report directly to Marc Routh, and the Producers and the Executive Producers. Position available immediately. Appl... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Donald Byrd's "The Harlem Nutcracker"

OPEN AUDITIONS! Sept. 25th | 1PM-3PM - Seattle, WA Spectrum Dance Theater seeks BIPOC* dancers for Donald Byrd's "The Harlem Nutcracker" 2022 teaser production. Auditions will be held Sunday, September 25th 1PM-3PM at Spectrum Dance Theater Studios, 800 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle, WA 98122 *Especially interested in dancers who culturally identify as African-American Information about Spectrum Dance Theater, eligibility, time commitments and more below https://spectrumdance.org/c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: On-Call General Carpenter

The Skirball Cultural Center seeks a General Carpenter to perform a wide range of skilled and semi-skilled tasks in the preparation, construction, installation, and repair of preexisting or new educational or interactive components. This is an on-call position with a variable, seasonal schedule with pay of $25 per hour. The schedule ranges from 4 to 30 hours per week and is dependent on departmental need and employee availability. Responsibilities -Assist in repairing, building, and re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Experienced Production Manager needed for Hits! The Musical tour - see www.thehitstour.com for the tour schedule. Traveling to 50+ cities from February 22, 2023 to May 8, 2023. Well recognized creative team and first-class production. Duties and Responsibilities: It is the primary responsibility of the Production Manager - to oversee and manage all elements of the production while on tour. Manage onsite teams of AV event support engineers, freelancers and in-house production team members.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Producing Artistic Director

Post Playhouse, northwestern Nebraska's premier summer stock theatre company, is hiring a Producing Artistic Director. A non-union, non-profit organization that produces several Broadway-style musicals, the Post Playhouse runs in repertory every summer by bringing together 35-40 highly-skilled creative professionals from across the country and nearby. Post Playhouse performs its productions at the historic 175-seat theatre venue in Fort Robinson State Park, which is three miles from the scenic ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Join Us For Fall Acting Classes! Classes & Private Lessons Available For All Ages!

We have acting classes available for ages 4 & up. Private lessons are available on request. Classes occur Mondays & Tuesdays this fall! Classes are $20 per student per class. Contact us about scholarship opportunities! Spotlight Acting Studio is run by Sheri Whittington. Sheri has been involved with the Tampa theater scene for over 40 years. Spotlight Acting Studio offers classes for stage and screen with a proven success record of students currently working in theatre and film. Our lessons i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

MacDowell welcomes applications from strong leaders committed to nurturing artists - including composers, writers, theater makers, architects, filmmakers, visual, and interdisciplinary artists - to serve as the organization's Executive Director. The Executive Director is the senior staff leader and public face of the renowned artist residency located in Peterborough, New Hampshire, and of its office and event space in New York City (the position is based in N.Y.C. with frequent travel to N.H.).... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Interns Needed for The Theater Center

Interns needed for the Theater Center (1627 Broadway @ 50th Street) for September - December. Must commit to a 10 hour/week fixed schedule for 12 weeks. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will participate in social media but will also be given a specific project of his/her own in the areas of marketing, public relations, graphic design, theater management and/or sponsorship. No busy work! Please email resume and letter of interest to catherine@thetheatercen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager

Job Title: Education Manager (Salaried, Exempt) Department: Artistic/Education Reports to: Producing Artistic Director About the Company: Pasadena Playhouse is one of the top regional theaters in the country and the State Theater of California. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman, it presents a full season of artistically innovative productions and engaging educational outreach activities to nearly 150,000 Southern California residents annually in two space... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director for Assassins

Theatre UP in Littleton, NH is seeking a Music Director for their upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical, Assassins. Theatre UP is a non-profit community theatre organization in Littleton, NH. Performances are held at the historic Littleton Opera House. The Music Director is responsible for working collaboratively with our Artistic Director in preparing the production for public performance, including casting, rehearsing the vocalists and orchestra, and conduc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer for Oliver!

Theatre UP in Littleton, NH is seeking a Lighting Designer for their upcoming production of Lionel Bart's musical, Oliver!. Theatre UP is a non-profit community theatre organization in Littleton, NH. Performances are held at the historic Littleton Opera House. The Lighting Designer is responsible for the design and installation of the lighting and special electrical effects used in the production. To show where the lighting equipment will be placed, the lighting designer produces a light... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SIDE MAN

Theater UnCorked is pleased to open up our audition process for our Spring 2023 production of "Side Man" by Warren Leight Directed by RUSSELL GREENE "SET IN 1953 AND TRAVELING TO 1985, THE PULITZER PRIZE-NOMINATED AND TONY AWARD-WINNER FOR BEST PLAY, "SIDE MAN", IS AN INTIMATE, AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL FAMILY DRAMA SPANNING 35 YEARS. IT IS THE HEARTBREAKING STORY OF A SPLINTERED FAMILY AS TOLD THROUGH THE EYES OF CLIFFORD, THE ONLY SON OF GENE, A JAZZ TRUMPET PLAYER, AND TERRY, AN ALCOHOLIC MOTHER... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: West Side Story International Tour Seeking Production Stage Manager

Seeking: Experienced Tour Production Stage Manager - International Experience a Plus Duties include maintaining the artistic intentions of the director, choreographer, and producer after opening. This includes giving notes and calling brush-up/understudy rehearsals. If interested, please email a short note and a resume with key references immediately to: WSSTourStageManager@gmail.com PRESS https://bway.ly/buk7qn#/article/Lonny-Price-Directed-WEST-SIDE-ST... (more)

Internships - Crew : Lighting/Sound Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitor... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Marketing Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Marketing Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)