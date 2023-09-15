This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 9/15/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/15/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quali... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming fall production of Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 25th –27th with rehearsals starting on September 29th. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 2nd – 5th with morning performances on November 1st and 2nd. • More about the show: ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Performers

Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Dancers or Actors that Move Well www.awakening.com TADA - The Atlanta Dance Company 2335 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Sign-in time at 9:30a, and we'll begin at 10a. Men and ladies together. Here is a link to the audition material: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aq7y56p95z03exm/AAC3tXiDlUsI9cpV9Z9BlxERa?dl=0 It doesn't need to be fully memorized- you may hold it while you read for us. Please wear form-fitting clothing that shows off th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: COLLAB24 DEVISED THEATRE FESTIVAL

Apply to perform in our third annual Collab24 Devised Theatre Festival, a weeklong theatre festival in Chicago! This is an amazing opportunity for artists to showcase their talent, collaborate with other artists from varying specialties, and practice working creatively under pressure, but in a low-stakes environment in this Broadway World Award Nominated Festival! The Collab24 Festival, produced by a collective of artists from a range of theatre organizations located across the country, i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: VISIONS OF ETERNITY (NEW YORK THEATER FESTIVAL)

Casting "Visions of Eternity" for New York Theater Fall/Winter Festival. Synopsis: Matias spends his life in a web of unknowns. In two worlds that consistently collide. When faced with a lost love, how will he react? How will he move on? How will the world interact with him? This play, set against the backdrop of the demons in his mind, delves into the trials of mental illness and how we as people deal with loss. Role Descriptions - Lucia, to play 28-35: Hispanic, Mixed Ethnicity woman. Ma... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Rolf, Franz, and Frau Schmidt for THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera production

Seeking Houston-area performers for the roles of Rolf, Franz, and Frau Schmidt for Houston Grand Opera's Spring 2024 production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be directed by Francesca Zambello. Live auditions in Houston on November 6, 2023, by registration only. Go to https://www.houstongrandopera.org/about/employment-and-auditions and scroll to the bottom for information and registration for these auditions.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Rolf, Franz, and Frau Schmidt for THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera production

Seeking Houston-area performers for the roles of Rolf, Franz, and Frau Schmidt for Houston Grand Opera's Spring 2024 production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be directed by Francesca Zambello. Live auditions in Houston on November 6, 2023, by registration only. Go to https://www.houstongrandopera.org/about/employment-and-auditions and scroll to the bottom for information and registration for these auditions.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Kiser Theater)

Title: Company Manager (Kiser Theater) Classification: Full-Time, Exempt, Seasonal/Temporary Pay Rate: $1,200 per week Reports to: Associate General Manager Department: General Management Location: New York, New York (onsite) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including:

Carpenters

Electricians

Audio & Video Technicians

Certified Fork Operators

Certified Scissor & Boom Lift Operators

Riggers Loaders

SALARY

Starting at $28/hr Depending on Position

Please email your resume t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Hispanic Actors Wanted!

Shakesperience Productions is seeking, Spanish speaking, culturally appropriate Hispanic non-union actors that can sing/dance and double as a musician to perform in our upcoming Production and Tour of “Dia De Los Reyes” as well as perform and teach as Resident actors for our Shakespeare workshops and classes. This play tells the story of a Fictional protagonist from Puerto Rico, who relives the Holiday through memory; underlining advocacy and resilience, community and culture, after the traged... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Michael Wilson Acting Workshops - Acting Modern Masters: Chekhov, O'Neill, Hansberry, Miller

Seeking participants for Michael Wilson's Actor Workshops. Award-winning Broadway director Michael Wilson to conduct a series of unique four-day acting workshops on the work of renowned modern playwrights - Chekhov, O'Neill, Hansberry, and Miller. The unique showcase format has attracted participants ranging from up-and-coming to Tony and Obie award-winning actors. Over the course of four days, Michael works with a small cast to stage an open workshop/rehearsals of scenes from classic pl... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MANAGER OF SPECIAL EVENTS & BOARD RELATIONS-

MANAGER OF SPECIAL EVENTS & BOARD RELATIONS- SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF SPECIAL EVENTS & BOARD RELATIONS. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timot... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Box Office Staff

The Wilma Theater is seeking dedicated individuals with excellent customer service skills to work in our box office this season. Reporting to the Box Office Manager, the primary responsibilities include assisting patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone and in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidates should have excellent telephone demeanor, and the ability to respond gracefully in high pressure situations. Mus... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Stagehands

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking THEATRICAL STAGEHANDS to be added to our work roster in Tampa, Florida. Job Requirements All candidates should possess stagehand skills and experience working as a stagehand Move, set up, and test various elements and equipment according to set requirements Perform a variety of backstage and maintenance tasks Assemble and breakdown equipment and support structures Inspect ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Rigger (Theatrical or Arena)

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking RIGGERS (Theatrical or Arena) to be added to our work roster in Tampa, Florida. Please Note: Applicants who possess leadership skills will also be considered for higher-level positions (Head Rigger) during the interview process. Job Requirements: • Experience with rigging practices and terminology • 3+ years of experience in the event industry • Ability to lift/push 65 pounds... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Scene Study for Collaborators: 12 Week class for Multi-Hyphenates/ Multi-Hyphenate Curious

Scene Study for Collaborators provides a unique opportunity for actors, writers and directors to explore core concepts of craft through the context of scene study on new work. New work(s) will be crafted in class by the collaborators and will be defined by the collaborators themselves. 12 Sundays from 2:00 pm- 5:00 pm (Midtown Manhattan location) October 15, 22, 29 November 5, 12, 19 December 3, 10, 17 January 7, 14, 21 $625- payment plans available ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume and Wardrobe Assistant

Working with the Costume, Wardrobe, and Hair Director, the Costume and Wardrobe Assistant’s primary role is to facilitate the daily operations of the Costume and Wardrobe department. This role is responsible for supporting the purchasing and managing of footwear and undergarments/skin parts, and organizing and managing all stock. This position interacts with visiting designers and directors, actors, and the costume shop team, and must bring exceptional interpersonal and communication skills... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Equity Library Theater of New York/Woodside Players of Queens - Seeking monologues! And actors!

Equity Library Theater of New York/Woodside Players of Queens will present an afternoon of short monologues December 10th at QED in Astoria. Bring your own under four-minute piece! Want to perform? Contact equitylibrarytheater@gmail.com! All are welcome. We can provide selections for you to perform.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

The College of Performing Arts at The New School is seeking a highly qualified Production Manager to join its production team. Supervised by the Producer for Theater and Opera, the Production Manager will oversee and support productions including but not limited to: mainstage theatrical productions, operas, musicals, ensemble concerts, experimental productions, external performance partnerships, and special events. The Production Manager is a compassionate and motivated administrator who priori... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for Theatrical Carpenters for an upcoming Production at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Signature Center. Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for Production Carpenter for an upcoming production at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Signature Center. Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise S... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager – Logistics and Trucking

The Assistant Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for numerous logistical and administrative tasks. Key Responsibilities:  Oversee warehouse supervisor and trucking personnel including the night time auxiliary crew  Coordinate load out schedules, balancing client needs with trucking and warehouse resources  Create packing sheets for all projects leaving the shop  Create truck pack drawings when needed  Price and procure outside trucking vendo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Teaching Artist

The Wilma Theater is seeking resumes from teaching artists of any experience level for the Wilmagination program, providing theater residencies to Philadelphia high schools. Pairs of teaching artists will work together to customize a unit that integrates the themes, narrative techniques and styles of a Wilma’s production into curriculum which culminates in students performing their own theatrical response to the play on the Wilma stage. This year's residencies will be surrounding Pulitzer Prize ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

Assistant Costume Shop Manager Job Identification: 15524 Posting Date: Job Schedule: Locations: Degree Level: Job Description: What We Are Looking For: The Department of Theatre Arts seeks a costume professional to join our design and technology team. The Assistant Costume Shop Manager supports all functions of the costume shop and serves as first hand for our season of productions—cutting and constructing garments, completing alterations, and keeping notes on project pr... (more)