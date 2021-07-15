Director of Production, Manager, Company Manager & More New Jobs in This Week's Classifieds on BWW - 7/15/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/15/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate

The Marketing Associate supports the administrative functions/operations of the Marketing Department including, but not limited to: graphic design, in-house photography, managing processing of all bulk mail, oversees promotional distribution, keeps on-campus promotional materials and signage up-to-date. Reports to Director of Marketing. RESPONSIBILITIES a. Graphic Design a. Brand creation: Responsible for the development of show logos b. Develops promotional materials including playbill... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant General Manager

The Assistant General Manager (GM)'s primary responsibilities include generating and tracking contracts for creative teams and staff, venues and productions. The Assistant GM will serve as a critical point person for all participants and staff, so the position demands strong communication and organizational skills, as well as ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment. The Assistant GM reports directly to the General Manager, and is also responsible for supporting facilities and IT proje... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nimbus Dance Company Audition

Nimbus Dance seeks company, company apprentices, and Nimbus2 dancers for the 2021-22 Season. Dancers should have professional experience and be highly proficient in modern and contemporary ballet technique, plus strong partnering skills. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity, courageousness, dedication, and expression. Nimbus Dance seeks professional dancers interested in community impact through the arts, as creative collaborators and as responsible members of our co... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Centrifuge Arts is Hiring for Theatre Production

Centrifuge Arts is producing a live theatre-film hybrid sci-fi production called "Vice" at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles as part of this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Rehearsals start July 12 and Performances August 5-28. Stipends available. We are looking to fill the following positions ASAP: Intern: General intern/production assistant duties. Technical Production Assistant: Technical assistance with lighting, sound, projection design and installation. Production Designers... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Stage Manager

Location: New York, NY Reports to: Production Manager Status: Temporary (project-based), W2, non-exempt Salary: $1200-$1500/week on tour, commensurate with experience; plus prep work paid hourly Application Deadline: rolling; applications received by July 18, 2021 will be prioritized Ideal Start Date: on or before August 12, 2021 A.I.M by Kyle Abraham seeks a Production Stage Manager to join its growing staff. A New York-based dance company of 7 full-time and 3 project-based dancers, each ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Mosaic Theater Company of DC

Organization Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Mosaic) makes transformational, socially relevant art, producing plays by writers on the front lines of personal, social, and international conflict. Reaching out from the historic Washington, DC H Street NE community to every local and international neighborhood in this global capital region, Mosaic shares stories-often unseen on United States stages-that illuminate some of the most pressing issues of our times. Mosaic was co-founded in December 20... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Music Director

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) seeks applicants for a new Resident Musical Director position to join our highly collaborative and versatile company of Resident Artists. This new, full-time staff position will work with the Artistic Director and Artistic Producer as well as the other Resident and guest artists (directors, designers, actors, playwright) to craft the artistic programming for this robust and diverse institution. DTC seeks candidates who will work in support of our mission and values... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Stage Manager

Location: New York, NY Reports to: Production Manager Status: Temporary (project-based), W2, non-exempt Salary: $1200-$1500/week on tour, commensurate with experience; plus prep work paid hourly Application Deadline: rolling; applications received by July 18, 2021 will be prioritized Ideal Start Date: on or before August 12, 2021 A.I.M by Kyle Abraham seeks a Production Stage Manager to join its growing staff. A New York-based dance company of 7 full-time and 3 project-based dancers, ea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Director

Under general supervision from the Production Manager, direct the actions of all costume shops and related areas including labs, archival fabric and costume storage, and samples room. Schedule and instruct staff and students in the construction, alterations and application of all costumes, costume props, accessories, makeup and hair and wigs used in all Theatre and Dance productions. Design and direct laboratory training procedures and instruct students in the proper techniques and use of... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Show Info: THE RUINS OF ZINDOR is an immersive, interactive play-meets-escape-room set in a fantastical, sci-fi world. Audiences will move the action forward by completing hidden tasks within the space and triggering the next piece of the plot. The set will function as both a stage and something akin to an escape room, ideally with a mix of interactive elements that are both automated and remotely triggered by a stage manager. We are searching for a design team ideally with some experience in p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Set Designer

THIS JOB IS IN TORONTO, CANADA. Show Info: THE RUINS OF ZINDOR is an immersive, interactive play-meets-escape-room set in a fantastical, sci-fi world. Audiences will move the action forward by completing hidden tasks within the space and triggering the next piece of the plot. The set will function as both a stage and something akin to an escape room, ideally with a mix of interactive elements that are both automated and remotely triggered by a stage manager. We are searching for a design te... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Envision Theater is Hiring

Envision Theater is an educational theater company serving students in North Jersey, Long Island (5 Towns area), Queens, and Philadelphia. We are looking to expand our teaching artist roster with creative, dedicated and experienced teaching artists. We partner with schools to develop original collaborative in-school residences, run after school performing arts programs, drama clubs and full-scale productions with students in grades k-12. We also produce Envision Shakespeare, a HS Shakespeare co... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tour Booking Manager

Rockefeller Productions specializes in family entertainment for the stage and screen in domestic and international markets. Our productions include the likes of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, Mr Men & Little Miss, That Golden Girls Show and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, along with several major titles in development. We are looking for an outgoing, detailed-oriented Tour Booking Manager with a proactive approach to focus on programming North America... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Non Equity Stage Manager

Cape Fear Regional Theatre (www.cfrt.org) is located in Fayetteville North Carolina. CFRT is a non-profit with a $1.7 million operating budget and a dedicated staff of 16. Each year, CFRT reaches more than 49,000 people through six award winning mainstage productions, a recurring community-based holiday production, Blues-n-Brews (an annual fundraiser - with beer!), and a broad range of education and outreach programs. CFRT's building has a 285-seat mainstage theatre, scenic and costume shops, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager

Cape Fear Regional Theatre (www.cfrt.org) is located in Fayetteville North Carolina. CFRT is a non-profit with a $1.7 million operating budget and a dedicated staff of 16. Each year, CFRT reaches more than 49,000 people through six award winning mainstage productions, a recurring community-based holiday production, Blues-n-Brews (an annual fundraiser - with beer!), and a broad range of education and outreach programs. CFRT's building has a 285-seat mainstage theatre, scenic and costume shops, a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Centrifuge Arts is Hiring for Theatre Production

Centrifuge Arts is producing a live theatre-film hybrid sci-fi production called "Vice" at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles as part of this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Rehearsals start July 12 and Performances August 5-28. Stipends available. We are looking to fill the following positions ASAP: Intern: General intern/production assistant duties. Technical Production Assistant: Technical assistance with lighting, sound, projection design and installation. Production Designers... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NEW ROARING TWENTIES JAZZ MUSICAL

OPEN CALL AUDITIONS AT RIPLEY-GRIER STUDIOS, JULY 25th, 1-4pm. 520 8th Ave Studio 17H

Callbacks will be by appointment only at a later date.

SEEKING: Principal and ensemble roles for a new upcoming musical. Non-Equity. The show takes place in New York City on the eve of the 1920s, with a heavy emphasis on jazz music and classical styles of dance. Originally workshopped in Boston pre-pandemic, we are now casting for the show's first run in New York. We are looking for... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NEW ROARING TWENTIES JAZZ MUSICAL

OPEN CALL AUDITIONS AT RIPLEY-GRIER STUDIOS, JULY 25th, 1-4pm. 520 8th Ave Studio 17H Callbacks will be by appointment only at a later date. SEEKING: Principal and ensemble roles for a new upcoming musical. Non-Equity. The show takes place in New York City on the eve of the 1920s, with a heavy emphasis on jazz music and classical styles of dance. Originally workshopped in Boston pre-pandemic, we are now casting for the show's first run in New York. We are looking for both dancers who si... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NEW ROARING TWENTIES JAZZ MUSICAL

OPEN CALL AUDITIONS AT RIPLEY-GRIER STUDIOS, JULY 25th, 1-4pm. 520 8th Ave Studio 17H Callbacks will be by appointment only at a later date. SEEKING: Principal and ensemble roles for a new upcoming musical. Non-Equity. The show takes place in New York City on the eve of the 1920s, with a heavy emphasis on jazz music and classical styles of dance. Originally workshopped in Boston pre-pandemic, we are now casting for the show's first run in New York. We are looking for both dancers who si... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Position: General Manager Reports to: Executive Artistic Director Weston Playhouse Theatre seeks an experienced and energetic professional to serve as its General Manager. The General Manager reports to, is a trusted confidant of, and works closely with Susanna Gellert, Weston's Executive Artistic Director. BACKGROUND Weston creates entertaining, inspiring, and innovative performance that connects with its community and the region at large. For 85 years, Weston has presented adventurou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

The Atlanta Opera is forging ahead through challenging times stronger than ever. We are committed to reimagining opera in every way as an inclusive artform reflective of our time and communities. Atlanta is a diverse city of vibrant cultures that embrace a broad spectrum of arts. As a collaborative art partner we seek to strengthen the cultural tapestry of our city through artistic innovation, cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and community partnerships. This is an exciting time for art... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales Associate

GROUP SALES ASSOCIATE Broadway In Hollywood, LA's premiere venue for touring Broadway, is looking for an upbeat, energetic individual to join its Group Sales Team. Qualified candidates will provide customer service and sales assistance for Broadway In Hollywood Group Sales patrons via phone and email. Additionally, they will work with the Group Sales Supervisor and Group Sales Team to generate new sales opportunities through various outbound efforts including but not limited to phone and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: CTC Theatre Fellowship Program

Children's Theatre Company is proud to announce the expansion of our fellowship program beginning with the 2021-2022 season. The purpose of this program is to create opportunities for early career theatre administrators with a priority on those whose lived experience is underrepresented in the theatre field. This season long, full-time, paid fellowship program strives to address economic and institutional barriers to careers in theatre. CTC is committed to a future where our theatre is a home... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Artistic Development

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Director of Artistic Development. This full-time position requires someone who has the vision and leadership skills to manage the development of a robust set of new work commissioned by CTC, who is knowledgeable about working with and developing relationships with playwrights and other creative artists, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and dismantle structural raci... (more)