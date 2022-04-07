This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/7/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/7/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

TITLE: Assistant Technical Director STATUS: Full Time Exempt DIVISION: Production REPORTS TO: Technical Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Immediately ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with the connec... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Uptown Company Manager

About Second Stage

Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing aud... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Yale Schwarzman Center

YALE SCHWARZMAN CENTER at Yale University is seeking candidates to serve as its Executive Director. The Executive Director, in close partnership with the Deputy Director and the Associate Artistic Director, is responsible for ensuring that Yale Schwarzman Center is a vibrant, cultural, and intellectual hub for the Yale community and offers a rich annual program that reflects the needs and interests of Yale University students and academic programs, implementing this program efficiently, and ens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Writers Theatre

WRITERS THEATRE (Writers), one of the Chicago area's premiere theatres, is seeking candidates to lead the company into a bright and resilient future through a deep spirit of collaboration, a full embrace of inclusivity and community connections, and highly creative talent for realizing extraordinary theatrical experiences as its next Artistic Director. The Artistic Director will serve as Writers' programming lead, moving the dial on the company's already respected and highly lauded reputation a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & Chief Executive Officer- The Hobby Center for Performing Arts

Position Summary The President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will provide strategic leadership and community engagement as The Hobby Center continues its exciting path forward. The CEO will be the organization's primary spokesperson in advancing its public image and increasing brand awareness regionally and nationally. The CEO will actively engage in the cultivation and stewardship of donors and foster authentic, collaborative, and meaningful relationships. Partnering with resident companies... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Technician and Technical Operations (Waco Hall)

Lighting Technician and Technical Operations (Waco Hall) Waco, TX, United States Job Identification: 12388 Posting Date: 01/16/2022, 9:32 AM Job Schedule: Full time Locations: Waco, TX, United States Degree Level: Bachelor Job Description: What We Are Looking For The Senior Coordinator, Waco Hall is responsible for technical operations and event management related to lighting, audio and staging for events in Waco Hall. This position requires the availability to work ev... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager - Obsidian Theatre Festival

DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Productions, Inc. and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING ALL Production Stage Managers for its sophomore presentation. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival (OTF) is a new and invigorating celebration of Black stories featuring the work of prolific emerging Black voices, and illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora in America. Our team seeks to normalize the panoply of Black American c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Interim Technical Director

ACT of Connecticut (a not for profit regional theater in Ridgefield, CT) is seeking an interim Techical Director for an upcoming production of RENT. Dates: immediately through end of June 2022 (possible extension) • Supervise and manage build / hang / install procedures and processes for all technical departments and serve as the technical liaison between technical/design personnel and management. • Coordinate with other department heads to set up and manage the theatre space for load in, t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant, General Management

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) seeks an Administrative Assistant to support the Associate Vice ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Assistant

Hood - Production Assistant The Hood PA will be an integral part of the stage management team in pre-production, rehearsal, tech, and previews. The PA will work closely with AEA Stage Managers and actors, union stagehands, and nationally recognized directors and designers. Duties include: ● Prepping for the start of rehearsals with the AEA SM & ASM. ● Tracking props, costumes, and entrances/exits. ● Taking and distributing line notes. ● Assisting in the maintenance of an organi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

COVID-19 Information COVID vaccination is required as a condition of employment for all staff, interns, and fellows. Reasonable accommodations will be considered. A person is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 more than 2 weeks after having received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or more than 2 weeks after having received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen). Position Summary Jacob's Pillow seeks a Box Office Manager for this full-time, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Paid College Internship - Theatre Administration

End of May-August

Interns split their time between box office management, house management, concession management and marketing duties. Admin interns may also be involved in marketing, advertising, press releases, social media strategies, and company management.

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Paid College Internship - Technical Theatre

June-August

(Carpentry, Electrical/ Lighting, Sound, Technical Direction, Properties) Sets are constructed and installed at the beginning of each season; all of our technical interns are a big part of that installation and getting each show up. Each technical intern works with our production manager and professional staff on all of our shows.

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Paid College Internship - Costumes/Wardrobe

June-August

These interns will assist the costume designer pulling, measuring, building, altering and maintaining costumes for all of our shows. The costume/wardrobe interns will also have run crew responsibilities. These interns must have experience in costume shop stitching as well as costume construction.

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Paid College Internship - Stage Management

June-August

Interns work closely with our equity stage managers on the main stage production (Once on this Island), on our TYA show (The Wizard of Oz), and education programs. Stage management interns will be eligible to join Actors Equity Association following their Internship.

... (more)

Internships - Creative: Paid College Internship - Directing/Education

June-August

The directing/education intern will serve as the assistant director for our Theatre for Young Audience show (The Wizard of Oz) and assist the director, Tony Award winning George Faison, with the main stage musical (Once On This Island). The directing/ education intern also works with the artistic director and education director assisting with our education programs (DramaRamas, High School Theatre Intensive, and the middle school Jr. Company).

... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director, mid April - Sept

Assistant Technical Director The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is accepting resumes for a Technical Director for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks The ATD is responsible for aiding in all elements of scenic engineering, construction, rigging, load-ins, and strikes for a traditional s... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA is seeking an experienced Company Manager for our 2022 season. This is a seasonal position. The Cape Playhouse was named one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theatres in America, and is the longest-running professional summer theater in the country. Referred to as the "Place Where Broadway Goes to Summer" by The New York Times, The Cape Playhouse has attracted a long litany of famous actors since its inception in 1927. The Position Start Date is April 18th, 2022. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is seeking Pennsylvania-based COSTUME CHARACTERS, DANCERS, and HOSTS - Open Movement Call (by appointment)

RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is seeking COSTUME CHARACTERS, DANCERS, AND HOSTS for Hersheypark, Dutch Wonderland, Legoland, and others. WHEN: Monday, April 11, 2022 WHERE: Auditions will be held at the Hersheypark Music Box Theatre, 99 Hershey Rd, Hershey, PA 17033. SEEKING: Must be 18 years of age or older. Prior performance/dance and character guide/hosting experience is a plus, but not necessary. NOTE: Performers can be Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian/Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern/N... (more)

Internships - Creative: Theatre Internship Program

The Colonial Theatre, Rhode Island's Premier Outdoor Theatre, seeks high school- and college-aged candidates to be a part of our paid Theatre Internship Program, which will take place surrounding our Summer 2022 production of Waiting for Godot in Westerly, RI. Our 2022 season will run from early July through the middle of August. High School (16 and up) and College Aged candidates are encouraged, but this program is open to all ages. The internship program for The Colonial Theatre is an imme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters.

We are seeking a full-time Administrative Production Coordinator to be part of our te... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director for Ignite Theatre Company

Ignite is seeking an experienced Music Director to participate in our production of HEATHERS: Teen Edition; set to perform at the Marcelle August 10-14, 2022. Auditions will be May 21, with evening rehearsals twice weekly starting in June. Tech week is August 1-9, 2022. Job Summary Responsible for Developing, coordinating, and supervising Ignite music programs such as Main stage shows, summer camps etc. Oversee pit, cast. Recruits, trains, and rehearses members of the cast/pit and oversees pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Sound Designer & Engineer for Ignite Theatre Company

Ignite is urgently hiring an experienced sound engineer to participate in our production of DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL; set to perform at Bayless High School May 4-8, 2022. Load-in and set build starts April 24, 2022, Tech week is April 25- 30th. We prioritize working with people who can identify audio-related needs, develop creative solutions to those needs, and ensure the execution of those solutions. Specifically, we are seeking someone who can confidently run up to 30 body microphones,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer & Master Carpenter for Ignite Theatre Company

Ignite is urgently hiring an experienced professional to participate in our production of DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ; set to perform at Bayless High School May 4-8, 2022. Load-in and set build starts April 24, 2022, Tech week is April 25- 30th. Ignite prioritizes applicants who can confidently demonstrate an understanding of scenic design, and are able to ensure the timely execution of that scenic design. Applicants with a dependable knowledge of carpentry would be highly prioritized. Igni... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Manager

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers S... (more)