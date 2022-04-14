This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/14/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/14/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sound Engineer Needed for New Play

A sound engineer is needed for Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall. Spin Cycle, Frigid & JCS Theater Company present Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall, which runs July 13-August 11 at the Kraine Theater in Manhattan. The director is Timothy Haskell. Jake Shore's play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer Needed for New Play

A costume designer is needed for Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall. Spin Cycle, Frigid & JCS Theater Company present Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall, which runs July 13-August 11 at the Kraine Theater in Manhattan. The director is Timothy Haskell. Jake Shore's play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager Needed for New Play

A stage manager is needed for Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall. Spin Cycle, Frigid & JCS Theater Company present Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall, which runs July 13-August 11 at the Kraine Theater in Manhattan. The director is Timothy Haskell. Jake Shore's play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Technician Needed For New Play

A lighting technician is needed to assist the director. Design experience is necessary. Spin Cycle, Frigid & JCS Theater Company present Jake Shore's new play, Hit The Wall, which runs July 13-August 11 at the Kraine Theater in Manhattan. The director is Timothy Haskell. Jake Shore's play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Mars... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Stewardship and Events Coordinator

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS DONOR STEWARDSHIP AND EVENTS COORDINATOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Donor Stewardship and Events Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - South Orange Performing Arts Center

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is seeking a dynamic individual who approaches leadership from a highly collaborative place to serve as its next Executive Director to lead our experienced and exceptional staff. The Executive Director will join an organization actively seeking to engage in curating Transformational Art's Experiences for a dynamic and diverse community. The Executive Director will serve as an inspiring and visionary leader, motivating SOPAC's Board o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Properties & Wardrobe Supervisor - Obsidian Theatre Festival

DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Productions, Inc. and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for a Properties and Wardrobe Supervisor for its sophomore presentation. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival (OTF) is a new and invigorating celebration of Black stories featuring the work of prolific emerging Black voices, and illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora in America. Our team seeks to normalize the panoply of Black A... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: ROBERT KINCAID - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (GUEST ARTIST)

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre is seeking to cast a guest artist for the role of Robert Kincaid in Jason Robert Brown's Tony award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County (Regional Premiere). The production will be produced in Spokane Valley, WA June 17-26. This is a four week contract in total (May 30-June 27). Spokane Valley Summer Theatre (SVST) is a not for profit professional theatre company producing three large scale musicals each summer. SVST is experiencing tremendous growth and e... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: ROBERT KINCAID - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (GUEST ARTIST)

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre is seeking to cast a guest artist for the role of Robert Kincaid in Jason Robert Brown's Tony award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County (Regional Premiere). The production will be produced in Spokane Valley, WA June 17-26. This is a four week contract in total (May 30-June 27). Spokane Valley Summer Theatre (SVST) is a not for profit professional theatre company producing three large scale musicals each summer. SVST is experiencing tremendous growth and e... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Representative

AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE. Audience Services Representatives are responsible for creating a welcoming environment at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Reporting to the House Manager, Audience Services Representatives are an integral part of introducing the culture of Signature Theatre to the company's Season Members, general audiences and interested visito... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Millbrook Playhouse

Millbrook Playhouse is seeking a Costume Designer/Shop Supervisor and a Wardrobe Supervisor/ACD for their summer Season. Millbrook Playhouse, a small professional Summer Stock Theatre in Central PA, is seeking Costume Designers/Costume Supervisor and Wardrobe Supervisor to serve in their 2022 Summer season; shows include Camelot (small cast version), Jersey Boys, Rent, and Misery. Millbrook Playhouse is a traditional summer theatre housed in a converted dairy barn with two stages, a 246-s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Millbrook Playhouse

Carpenter/Master Carpenter Millbrook Playhouse is seeking a Carpenter/Master Carpenter for their summer Season. Millbrook Playhouse, a small professional Summer Stock Theatre in Central PA, is seeking a Master Carpenter to serve in their 2022 Summer season; shows include Camelot (small cast version), Jersey Boys, Rent, and Misery. About Millbrook: For 59 years, Millbrook Playhouse has offered up-and-coming directors, designers, and theatre technicians a unique opportunity to add practi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Millbrook Playhouse

Millbrook Playhouse, a small professional Summer Stock Theatre in Central PA, is seeking a Company Manager to serve in their 2022 Summer season. Millbrook Playhouse is a traditional summer theatre housed in a barn with two stages, a 246-seat thrust stage and a 100-seat Cabaret Theatre. The Main Stage season comprises three large-scale musicals, and the Cabaret season consists of three smaller plays. The Company Manager will be responsible for addressing the needs of the company, maintaini... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting Instructor

Modern Arts Studio is a new acting and performance studio designed by long time producer and director Elizabeth Pulton. Elizabeth ran a very successful studio for 13 years in Oakville and had a reputation for excellence and highly professional work with youth and young people. She has produced over 30 full scale Musical Theatre Productions with youth pre-University aged and other concerts, competitions and performances throughout the GTA and abroad. This is a part time position we are seeking ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Bring Your Own Improv - Annual Auditions

BYOI's annual auditions are April 22nd & 29th. Bring Your Own Improv is an established improv show that has performed over 1,000 shows all across New England. We are a short-form improv show (similar to Whose Line Is It Anyway?) that takes it a step above the rest and welcomes audience members up on stage to perform with us. This year's auditions will be held on April 22nd and 29th and will start at 5:00pm at the Warwick Center for the Arts at 3259 Post Road in Warwick, RI. Make sure to be... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Paid acting opportunity this June 2022 with NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences - Auditions notice

Hello! New Plays for Young Audiences (NPYA) is pleased to announce that our 2022 series will be in-person at the historic Provincetown Playhouse this June 2022. The development series takes place over the course of three weeks with a new script and cast each week of development. The work is approximately 30 hours in total in the evenings and on the weekends (two Sundays, one Saturday) for each week. Actors will be paid $250 (per script/week of development). We are a non-Equity program, as noted... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters.

We are seeking a full-time Administrative Production Coordinator to be part of our te... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Draper

JOB TITLE: Lead Draper DEPARTMENT: Costumes REPORTS TO: Associate Costume Director PREPARED DATE: March 9th, 2022 CLASSIFICATION: FLSA: Salaried, Exempt SALARY: $40,000 TO $50,000 MISSION STATEMENT The mission of Dallas Theater Center is to engage, entertain and inspire our diverse community by creating experiences that stimulate new ways of thinking and living. We will do this by consisten... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Join Ogunquit Playhouse for Our 90th Season

Ogunquit Playhouse, the crown jewel of the Maine Southern Seacoast, is celebrating our 90th year as a renowned destination for regional theatre with a knockout 2022 Mainstage and Arts Academy season. We're looking for you to join our team for this stellar season of exciting productions. Mainstage: "The Cher Show" (May 12 - June 25), Broadway's Tony Award-winning bio musical, including a dazzling array of Bob Mackie's stunning original designs; "The Nutty Professor" (July 1 - Aug 6), featu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Writers Theatre

WRITERS THEATRE (Writers), one of the Chicago area's premiere theatres, is seeking candidates to lead the company into a bright and resilient future through a deep spirit of collaboration, a full embrace of inclusivity and community connections, and highly creative talent for realizing extraordinary theatrical experiences as its next Artistic Director. The Artistic Director will serve as Writers' programming lead, moving the dial on the company's already respected and highly lauded reputation a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Assistant

Wardrobe assistant with basic sewing/alterations skills needed for a feature film. Timeframe: April 18- May 29th Compensation: $1000 stipend Scope: Fitting and alterations for 5 mens' suits, 4 bridesmaid dresses, and 1 wedding dress. Including accessories and shoes. Responsibilities: Assist wardrobe supervisor with fittings end of April. Perform alterations and adjustments to costumes throughout the month of May at the assistants' own pace. Source and/or rent shoes, accessories, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Employment- Starlight Theatre

Starlight is gearing up for new shows and events and we are looking for energetic and hard-working "Stars" to join our staff in the following positions: Guest Assist- PT Seasonal Ticket Services Representative- PT Year Round When you become an employee with our organization, you become Starlight family! Starlight's work environment is fun, engaging and challenging. Our employees are invested in the success of Starlight and love what they do! As a new "Cast Member,"... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Asst. Technical Director

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Seeks Assistant Technical Director to assist Technical Director with season needs in the scene shop and take an active role in all activities with scenic needs. ATD collaborates with the Technical Director, Lead Scenic Designer, Production Manager, Artistic and Executive Directors to ensure that all programs meet the expectation of high-quality process and product. Demonstrate a commitment to Civic's Mission, Vision, and Core Values, and enjoy collaborating with staff,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Scenic Designer

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre (MI) Seeks Lead Scenic Designer to design major productions and take an active role in all activities with scenic needs. Lead Scenic Designer collaborates with the Technical Director, Production Manager, Artistic and Executive Directors to ensure that all programs meet the expectation of high-quality process and product. Demonstrate a commitment to Civic's Mission, Vision, and Core Values, and enjoy collaborating with staff, contractors, volunteers, and studen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audio and Video Supervisor

AUDIO AND VIDEO SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an AUDIO AND VIDEO SUPERVISOR for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its product... (more)