This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/31/2020

Temp Jobs - Creative: Virtual Choreographic Residency

Kit Modus seeks proposals for new works to be created via virtual choreographic residency. The Atlanta-based company is committed to transporting audiences into a world of innovative movement by developing and presenting an expansive repertoire of original contemporary dance works by outstanding choreographers. Past guest choreographers include Mark Caserta (Complexions, Ballet Jazz de Montreal), Autumn Eckman (Hubbard Street), and Noelle Kayser (Visceral, Northwest Dance Project) The sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: THINKING ABOUT A RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE CAREER IN NYC? TALK TO C&C. WE'RE ACTORS AND ARTISTS, TOO!

Now In Our 16th Anniversary Year! Cooper & Cooper is a Manhattan-based Ivy League (Harvard/Columbia) Residential Real Estate Firm looking for talented new Rental & Sales Real Estate Salespeople. ** EXPERIENCED RENTAL & SALES AGENTS ARE WELCOME TO APPLY ** THE FIRM: Cooper & Cooper is a premier residential real estate brokerage firm based in Manhattan, run by two ivy-league educated (Harvard, Columbia), ex-Wall Street investment bankers (Goldman Sachs, Bank of America). We transact apa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Interim Community Engagement Manager

Type: Part-Time | Temporary Term of Employment: February 1 - June 30, 2021 Red Bull Theater-dedicated to revitalizing the classics for today's audiences-seeks a self-starting, team-oriented individual who is passionate about helping us build meaningful and authentic connections and partnerships with schools, teachers, students, and other community groups. The Community Engagement Manager will expand and enrich our relationships with the communities that we serve and forge new ones throughou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology

Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University seeks a Clinical Assistant Professor in Costume Technology, with a particular focus on individuals with experience in professional venues as a pattern maker, with knowledge of digital fabrication techniq... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Webmaster Wanted

WEBMASTER WANTED The Baltimore Playwright Festival (BPF) is looking for a new webmaster to join our Board of Directors. While our website looks pretty spiffy, it can always use a little brightening and shining up. It's an UNPAID POSITION for this 40 years old, venerable institution, but the gratitude of the board and our membership is priceless! The site requires upkeep like: * Keeping content current using WordPress * Removing outdated items * Adding events and items of interest * Updating... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Audition Notice for The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

Point Loma Playhouse continues with auditions for the three-man, one act play "The Meeting" by Jeff Stetson Fascinating and dramatically compelling, this eloquent play depicts the supposed meeting of two of the most important men of modern times: Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Differing in their philosophies, but alike in their mutual respect, the two men debate their varying approaches to the same grave social problems, both prepared to die for their beliefs but neither aware of how... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of Scenic Design

Assistant Professor of Scenic Design - School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for a full-time tenure-track assistant professor of Scenic Design. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and teach undergraduate curriculum in Scenic Design and other related areas beginnin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: LIZARD TONGUE MEN Live Streaming Zoom Series hiring Handsome Males

Casting males 23-50 y/o for "Lizard Tongue Men," a new live streaming, weekly Saturday night ZOOM show. Production states: "We prefer talent with a good following on social media, either IG or Facebook, that can guarantee an audience to view the show. We are looking for all types of talented guys that can curl or twist their tongue, touch your nose or chin with your tongue, rolling it around, making it extend past your nose or chin, move it around very fast, or whatever skills you have that are... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: "GIANT MEN" Zoom Series hiring Males 6'3"-6'8"

Casting handsome males 23-50 for a weekly zoom series titled "GIANT MEN" Producer states: "Giant Men producer is casting for a new upcoming weekly Saturday night live streaming series preview show every other Saturday evening beginning January 15, 2021 @ 10:00pm est. We are looking for all types of talented men that are extremely tall and unique about you that you would like to talk about with the audience. This is a show where you write your own material about yourself. You can talk about anyt... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 10% OFF Professional ONLINE Acting Classes for ADULTS and TEENS

Spring Semester begins February 8th! Call 202-232-0714 to register or visit studioactingconservatory.org We want you to start off 2021 by unleashing your creative potential. At Studio Acting Conservatory, we provide a place for like-minded individuals to learn, train, and care for their instruments. Join a community of over 10,000 alumni! CLASSES BEGIN FEBRUARY 8TH AND ALL ARE 10% OFF! Pair a curriculum acting class with an instrument class to receive a $125 discount VIEW THE SCHEDULE:... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SHREK the Musical Auditions

We are holding auditions for our professional production of Shrek the Musical. All performances will take place in Area Stage Company's new Outdoor Theatre in the heart of Sunset Place in South Miami, employing all safety and sanitation precautions necessary. Rehearsals: 12/21/20 - 1/21/21* Performances: 1/22, 1/23, 1/24, 1/29, 1/30, 1/31, 2/5, 2/6, 2/7* *all dates subject to change Seeking: All roles, but specifically those listed below. Male and female actors/singers with strong come... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Miranda Family Connectivity Fellow - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching a transformative fellowship program in partnership and with a lead gift from the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda's family philanthropic fund. This ambitious new program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrator... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Miranda Family New Work Fellow - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching a transformative fellowship program in partnership and with a lead gift from the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda's family philanthropic fund. This ambitious new program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrator... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Miranda Family Production Management Fellow - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching a transformative fellowship program in partnership and with a lead gift from the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda's family philanthropic fund. This ambitious new program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrators... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Pianists (Those who sing a plus)

American Dream (East Rutherford, NJ), an entirely new destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, is seeking fun, energetic character performers Seeking: Non-equity pianists (those who sing a plus) All performers MUST be local to the NY/NJ area and must have their own reliable transportation. This position is part time. Included in your application submission, we request the following: Your CV/resume (including contact information, heig... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Remote Teaching Artist

The Yale Dramatic Association is looking for teaching artists for its Spring 2021 Acting Intensive. The focus of the workshop will be different acting techniques with the emphasis on how the actors can use these techniques on stage. Specifically, the workshop will consist of one unit each of Chekhov, Meisner, and Stanislavski acting techniques and how they can be applied to texts other than those written by the aforementioned playwrights. The goal is to help build the student's repertoire of te... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Visual Trimmer/Stylist

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City. American Dream is home to leading attractions that includes DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club, The Rink, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and a curated collection of premier dining a... (more)

Internships - Administrative: COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING REMOTE INTERN

Davenport Theatrical Enterprises is seeking two full-time early professionals to join the team as Communications and Marketing interns. The two Communications & Marketing Interns report directly to Mary Dina and Summer Groh. As remote positions, the Interns will be actively involved with marketing efforts for Ken Davenport including The TheaterMakers Studio, The TheaterMakers Blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, Dramatic Marketing, Virtual Producer Pitch Events, The TheaterMakers Summit and other... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Script and Story Analysis Online Class presented by Forgotten Artist Studio and Education

Forgotten Artist Studio and Education in association with Forgotten Artist Productions (Award Winning and Critically Acclaimed Production Company) Presents Script/Story Analysis Online for achieving a comprehensive understanding of a script/story. This class will help you find ways of unearthing all of the gems a text may have. It conditions you to find obvious, direct meaning and hidden, indirect meaning. What actor, director, writer, dramaturge, or student wouldn't want to condition them... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Artistic Programs

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a Director of Artistic Programs to join its artistic staff. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing a body of work by each resident writer and a season of six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to every production. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Squ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant or Associate Professor Musical Theatre

The Department of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts at California State University, Fullerton, invites applications for a full-time tenure track Assistant or Associate Professor to lead the Musical Theatre program. Appointment begins Fall 2021. California State University, Fullerton is a minority-serving institution and an affirmative action and equal opportunity employer with a strong commitment to increasing the diversity of the campus community and the curriculum. CSUF fosters a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant or Associate Professor of Musical Theatre (Instructional Faculty - Tenured/Tenure-Track)

The Department of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts at California State University, Fullerton (CSUF), invites applications for a full-time tenure track Assistant or Associate Professor to lead the Musical Theatre program. Appointment begins Fall 2021. California State University, Fullerton is a minority-serving institution and an affirmative action and equal opportunity employer with a strong commitment to increasing the diversity of the campus community and the curriculum. CSUF f... (more)

Classes / Instruction: SEEKING 8-18 YR OLDS FOR WIZARD OF OZ VIRTUAL PRODUCTION !

Wonderstruck Players, an all-virtual children's theatre company, is looking for children ages 8-18 to register for their virtual production of The Wizard of Oz! Rehearsals will take place on Zoom Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays in January starting the 5th (with added dates last week of January), from 6 PM - 9 PM. The one night only performance will take place on Zoom at 7 PM on January 29th! How does children's theatre work virtually you may ask? Basically the same as it would in perso... (more)