This Week's New Classifieds- Jobs in Hair & Makeup, Finance and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/7/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Internships - Creative: Play Submissions - The Young Playwrights Festival

The Young Playwrights Festival at The Wilton Playshop, produced by The Youth Artists Project, is an evening of developmental readings of short plays by playwrights ages 14-22. The festival is presented in collaboration with the Wilton Playshop with the goal of providing unique production opportunities to pre-career and early-career playwrights, and preparing short works for further festival submission. Works are presented as staged readings, with one week of rehearsal and one evening of performa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: DECK CARPENTER-THREE HOUSES BY DAVE MALLOY -SIGNATURE THEATRE

DECK CARPENTER-THREE HOUSES BY DAVE MALLOY -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DECK CARPENTER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street for our upcoming production of THREE HOUSES by Dave Malloy. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initia... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Oregon Shakes Seeks Executive Director

The Executive Director will be responsible for leading the business operations of OSF with a particular focus on financial management, contributed revenue growth, audience development, and general administration. Reporting to the Board of Directors in a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, they will collaborate with all departments to ensure a culture of transparency, trust, and high performance. As a visible advocate for OSF and the arts both regionally and nationally, the Executive... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

NETworks is looking for a highly efficient, organized individual to manage the daily operations of multiple touring Broadway productions, from pre-production through the life of the tour. This individual will work collaboratively with the GM team and all departments to ensure projects meet both artistic and business goals. Reporting to the Senior Director of General Management, and in collaboration with the General Management department, this position will assist the team in managing the daily ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking New Plays for Community Reading Series

Anaconda Ensemble Theatre is seeking never produced plays for the Second Installment of their Community Reading Series ABOUT ANACONDA ENSEMBLE THEATRE Anaconda Ensemble Theatre is a newly formed, professional non-profit theatre located in Anaconda, MT. Founded by Jackie Vetter, their mission is to create culture for the community by empowering artists to engage and challenge audiences. We envision an artistic home comprised of people of all artistic backgrounds who, through their creativi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Company Manager

The Old Globe seeks an Assistant Company Manager to assist in the day-to-day responsibilities of the Company Management department. The Assistant Company Manager will make Travel/Housing arrangements for guest artists, provide transportation for artist needs (such as for medical appointments, groceries, errands, and airport transportation,) and provide concierge services to Guest Artists for all specific needs which arise. The position will also assist in the oversight of The Old Globe’s 22-uni... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: NYC Rehearsal/ Deck Stage Manager: Sex n’ The City: The (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody

Entertainment Events, Inc seeks a Stage Manager for their upcoming NY based rehearsal & road dates of Sex n’ The City: The (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody. Rehearsal duties include, but are not limited to: • Attending & running rehearsal • Monitor/Note blocking script • Assist with track playback • Assisting Director as needed • Sending detailed rehearsal reports to the production manager and company manager Show deck manager duties will include, but not limited to: • Settin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Master Electrician

Kingsmen Shakespeare Co is seeking a Master Electrician for our 10 week Summer Festival. To apply, or for further information, please email resume and inquiries to NMiyahara@callutheran.edu. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Department: Production Supervisor: Director of Production Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal Compensation: $20 - $25 per hour (pay based on experience) Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Stage Manager for its Summer Concert Season, with an anticipated start date of May 11, 2024. JOB DESCRIPTION In collaboration with the Director of Production, the Stage Manager oversees all back-of-house and stage management activi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production General Crew

Department: Production Supervisor: Crew Chief Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal Compensation: $20 - $26 per hour (pay based on experience) Caramoor Center for Music & The Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Technical Production General Crew for its Summer Concert Season, with an anticipated start date of May 11, 2024. JOB DESCRIPTION Essential Duties and Responsibilities: The Technical Crew is responsible for executing the theatrical ope... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant- Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse is seeking a full-time Development Assistant to support the organization's fundraising efforts. Under the supervision of the Development Manager and the Director of Individual Giving, the Development Assistant will assist in day-to-day fundraising, ensure proper processing of gifts, and perform data hygiene in support of the organization's mission. The Development Assistant will also take point on departmental administration, including assisting with departmental scheduling, the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager - Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse seeks a full-time Development Manager to support the organization's fundraising efforts and join a 5-person Development team in support of Geffen Playhouse’s mission. The Development Manager is responsible for planning, organizing, and executing many Geffen Playhouse fundraising efforts including the development of a young professionals’ group, general donor development, and special events. The Development Manager supervises the Development Assistant and reports to the Director ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager - Majestic Theater

General Manager Majestic Theater, W. Springfield, MA The General Manager is a top leadership position at the Majestic Theater, which originated as a movie house and reopened in 1997 as a live performance venue for plays, music and comedy. Working in tandem with the Producing Artistic Director and his Associate Producing Director, the GM will ensure the smooth running of a 225-seat jewel-box gem, located in the town of West Springfield, MA, with 4,000 subscribers and a five-play production... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Virginia Repertory Theatre, Central Virginia’s largest non-profit, professional theatre company with four performance venues and an educational touring arm is seeking a full-time Marketing Manager. A key member of the Marketing team, this position supports marketing efforts across the organization. The Marketing Manager is a salaried position reporting to the Director of Sales. For more information about Virginia Rep, visit our website. Primary Job Responsibilities • Assist the Director ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Music Director / Vocal Coach for Children's Musical

Job Title: Music Director/Vocal Coach for Children's Musical Location: Yonkers, NY and/or Pleasantville NY Overview: Join our creative team as the Music Director/Vocal Coach for our spring production of Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr! We are seeking a passionate and experienced individual who can bring the magic of music to life for young performers. This role involves collaborating with our team to create an unforgettable musical experience for our young cast members and audiences alike... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator (Remote)

NETworks is looking for a collaborative, efficient and organized individual to support the Production Management department. Reporting to the Senior Director of Production Management, and in collaboration with the Production Team, this position will assist the team in managing the daily operations of current tours and helping to plan upcoming future projects. Additionally, the Production Coordinator will collaborate with the Senior Director of Production Management and other Production Departme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Producer

The New Harmony Project, a national arts organization whose mission is to nurture writers in the development of scripts and new works that interrogate the complexity of hope, seeks a full-time Artistic Producer. The Artistic Producer will work closely with the Executive Artistic Director to support NHP’s programming and play a vital role in creating and enacting the vision of the New Harmony Project, while making decisions through the lens of creating a more equitable, just, antiracist, and i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Georgia Tech Seeks Director of the Office of the Arts

The Director, Office of the Arts (the Director) will oversee a dynamic professional staff, as well as inspire additional student assistants, ushers, and box office team members. Reporting directly to the Associate Vice President for the Arts, Belonging, and Community, they will collaborate with student groups, and internal and external community members, by providing leadership in programming, strategic vision, venue management, event planning, project management, overall operations. The Directo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: NYC Event Staff; Servers, Bartender, Captains

Be a part of iconic events in NYC such as SNL wrap parties, Robin Hood Gala, movie premieres, and sporting events! For those hired, we have a possible work opportunity to travel to the 150th KY Derby!! Dates: Sunday, April 28th - Sunday, May 5th *Transportation to Kentucky & accommodation included We are looking for amazing flexible individuals looking to be a part of our team in the hospitality food industry. At Amerivents, a positive can-do attitude is a must! Complete the ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hair & Makeup Supervisor (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Hair & Makeup Supervisor for its 2024 Festival Summer Season. The Hair & Makeup Supervisor reports to the Hair & Makeup Designer and the Director of Production. The Hair & Makeup Supervisor works as a member of a five person Hair & Makeup crew. They supervise two Hair & Makeup Staff Artists and two Hair & Makeup Apprentices. The primary goals of the position will include leading the set up and breakdown of the Hair & Makeup room, daily maintenance of wigs... (more)