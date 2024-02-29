This Week's Classifieds - Jobs for Stage Managers, Camera Operators and More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/29/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Music Director / Vocal Coach for Children's Musical

Job Title: Music Director/Vocal Coach for Children's Musical Location: Yonkers, NY and/or Pleasantville NY Overview: Join our creative team as the Music Director/Vocal Coach for our spring production of Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr! We are seeking a passionate and experienced individual who can bring the magic of music to life for young performers. This role involves collaborating with our team to create an unforgettable musical experience for our young cast members and audiences alike... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for a World-Premiere Steampunk Opera - 'Beethoven's Wrong Note'

Auditions for 'Beethoven's Wrong Note' in Maplewood, NJ: March 18th, 19th, and callbacks March 20th from 7-10 pm at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road, Maplewood, NJ, 07040. Showdates are May 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th and 18th at 8 pm, and May 12th and 20th at 2 pm. Seeking the following roles of any race: Jakob Haibel, 35-45 female (trouser role), operatic mezzo soprano; Joseph Rockel, 20-30 male, dramatic tenor Primo Uomo; Anna Milder, 19-29 female, dramatic sopr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator (Remote)

NETworks is looking for a collaborative, efficient and organized individual to support the Production Management department. Reporting to the Senior Director of Production Management, and in collaboration with the Production Team, this position will assist the team in managing the daily operations of current tours and helping to plan upcoming future projects. Additionally, the Production Coordinator will collaborate with the Senior Director of Production Management and other Production Departme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Producer

The New Harmony Project, a national arts organization whose mission is to nurture writers in the development of scripts and new works that interrogate the complexity of hope, seeks a full-time Artistic Producer. The Artistic Producer will work closely with the Executive Artistic Director to support NHP’s programming and play a vital role in creating and enacting the vision of the New Harmony Project, while making decisions through the lens of creating a more equitable, just, antiracist, and i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Georgia Tech Seeks Director of the Office of the Arts

The Director, Office of the Arts (the Director) will oversee a dynamic professional staff, as well as inspire additional student assistants, ushers, and box office team members. Reporting directly to the Associate Vice President for the Arts, Belonging, and Community, they will collaborate with student groups, and internal and external community members, by providing leadership in programming, strategic vision, venue management, event planning, project management, overall operations. The Directo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: NYC Event Staff; Servers, Bartender, Captains

Be a part of iconic events in NYC such as SNL wrap parties, Robin Hood Gala, movie premieres, and sporting events! For those hired, we have a possible work opportunity to travel to the 150th KY Derby!! Dates: Sunday, April 28th - Sunday, May 5th *Transportation to Kentucky & accommodation included We are looking for amazing flexible individuals looking to be a part of our team in the hospitality food industry. At Amerivents, a positive can-do attitude is a must! Complete the ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: ChristinaNoel & The Creature seeking: Advanced Contemporary Dancers with Vocal Abilities

ChristinaNoel & The Creature seeking: Advanced Contemporary Dancers with Vocal Abilities: requiring an extensive background in Modern, Ballet, Improvisation, floor work, partnering and Contact Improvisation. Comfort and confidence singing and vocalizing is also necessary. Our work is devised dance theater and made collaboratively. The Creature is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion. We encourage performers of all races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, abilities, a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hair & Makeup Supervisor (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Hair & Makeup Supervisor for its 2024 Festival Summer Season. The Hair & Makeup Supervisor reports to the Hair & Makeup Designer and the Director of Production. The Hair & Makeup Supervisor works as a member of a five person Hair & Makeup crew. They supervise two Hair & Makeup Staff Artists and two Hair & Makeup Apprentices. The primary goals of the position will include leading the set up and breakdown of the Hair & Makeup room, daily maintenance of wigs... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Stages is looking for its next Managing Director, someone to set and execute organizational strategies in close collaboration with an artistic partner and Board that will lead Stages to accomplish its key goals and objectives. The Managing Director co-leads the company in partnership with the Artistic Director and reports directly to Stages’ Board of Directors. The Managing Director will serve as a clear and present leader in all actions, thoughts, and deeds. Management Consultants for the Arts... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Director/Scenic Shop Director

Parties & Props is the premier provider of themed decor in St. Louis, dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. With over 300 events annually, we specialize in crafting bespoke event decorations and ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Head Sound Technician

The Old Globe seeks a highly skilled and experienced theatrical sound engineer to fill its open Head Sound Technician position in the outdoor Festival Theatre. The Lowell Davis Festival Theatre operates seasonally from early summer into early Fall. The Head Sound Technician is responsible for: the installation, operation, and maintenance of sound equipment; supervising technicians and running crews; and the documentation of show and theatre information. The position requires several years ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks an experienced individual to fill the full-time position of Director of Operations. The Director of Operations is a member of the Senior Management te... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: DiscoShow – Spiegelworld

DiscoShow – Spiegelworld Spiegelworld’s DiscoShow is inspired by the spirit of David Mancuso's famous Loft parties which erupted out of the squalor and oppression of 1970s New York and gave birth to disco. The DJ was worshiped and salvation was found on the dance floor. A group of young New Yorkers, from all corners of the city, invite you to join them on a night out as they embrace their lust for life and search for the space where they can live out loud. DiscoShow is an experiential event w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Advancement Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Advancement Coordinator. Join us at this exciting time, as we prepare to move into our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer Education Program Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking a Summer Education Program Assistant for Employment from May 29 – July 28. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Director/Scenic Shop Director

Job Title: Production Director | Scenic Shop Director Company: Parties & Props Event Production Group Location: St. Louis, MO About Us: Parties & Props is the premier provider of themed decor in St. Louis, dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. With over 300 events annually, we specialize in crafting bespoke event decorations and props that captivate and inspire. Job Description: As the Production Director at Parties & Props, you will play a pivotal role in br... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

Experience an unforgettable summer at Interlochen, where creativity thrives! Join our vibrant community for Interlochen Arts Camp 2024, where passionate individuals come together to make art, make friends, and make it the best summer ever. Be part of inspiring the next generation of artists in the idyllic setting of northern Michigan. Embrace the magic and make a lasting impact! Position Overview Join us in the summer of 2024 and help us continue the legacy of fostering creativity, nurturin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Education Director

Education Director: Midland (TX) Community Theatre (www.mctmidland.org) seeks candidates with a background and experience in drama education to oversee our theatre’s educational programming. Ideal candidates should have skills as a teacher, curriculum developer, program leader and theatre director. ED will oversee our Pickwick Players (7-12 graders), Theatre School (K-6) and other education programming and outreach. Position would start in July or August and this full-time position has a salary... (more)

Internships - Creative: Studio Theatre - Fellows in Residence Program

Studio Theatre’s Fellows in Residence Program prepares early-career artists and administrators for a successful career in the arts. Offering a rigorous, hands-on training experience over the course of a full theatrical season, this program is designed to help early-career professionals transition into the workforce of the professional theatre. Fellows live together in a residence located approximately half a mile from the theatre. Throughout the year, Fellows participate in a series of professi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2024/25 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Director

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund and Operations Manager

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and ac... (more)