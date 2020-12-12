Third Edition of the Italian & American Playwrights Project Announced
The event takes place on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 4:30pm on Howlround.
The Third Edition of the Italian & American Playwrights Project (IAPP) takes place on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 4:30pm on Howlround. Mimosa Campironi's Family Game, Mariano Dammacco's Good Education, Gabriele Di Luca's Metropolitan Miracles and Tatjana Motta's White Night were chosen by the 12 members of the US Advisory Board, based on over 15 nominations by the Italian counterpart. All Italian playwrights will join the conversation in English or in translation.
New York theatre curators Valeria Orani and Frank Hentschker will host the conversation. With Tom Simpson, Translator.
The selected plays will be published in 2022 by The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center. The anthology of IAPP's 2018 second edition NEW PLAYS FROM ITALY vol.3, with works by Elisa Casseri, Giuliana Musso, Armando Pirozzi and Fabrizio Sinisi is now available for pre-order for $30 at www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/books/new-plays-from-italy-vol3.
The Italian and American Playwrights Project has been curated for over five years by New York based Italian producer Valeria Orani (Umanism, New York & 369gradi, Italy) in collaboration with Frank Hentschker, (Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, The Graduate Center, City University of New York).
The goal of IAPP is to raise awareness of contemporary Italian and American writing for the stage in the Americas and in Italy and to foster the development of collaborative relationships between playwrights from Italy and American theatre artists. For more information, visit: www.ItalianAndAmericanPlaywrightsProject.com.
IAPP partners with the Italian Cultural Institute of New York and Radio3, Italy.
In March 2020 the Italian Ministry of Culture honored the Italian and American Playwrights Project as an outstanding global contribution towards Italian culture and language abroad. Following a rare, unanimous decision by the Advisory Commission of the Director General's Office for Libraries and Cultural Institutes in Italy the highly selective award was given to The Martin E. Segal Theater Center Publication at the Graduate Center CUNY and Umanism, New York.
The Italian Advisory Board for the Third Edition of IPP:
Valeria Ciabattoni (Artistic Director of Circuito Teatrale della Sardegna - Ce.D.A.C)
Franco D'Ippolito (Artistic Director of Teatro Metastasio - Prato / Teatro Stabile della Toscana)
Maddalena Giovannelli (Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Milan. Theatre critic and Director of the theatre journal Stratagemmi)
Giulia Guerra (Manager Director of Teatro Herberia / La Corte Ospitale - Theatre Residency and Production)
Graziano Graziani (Theater Critic, Journalist and member of the jury at the Premio Riccione per il Teatro)
Sergio Lo Gatto (Theater Critic, Journalist, Dramaturg. Executive for Cultural Activity on ERT - Emilia Romagna Teatro)
Ermanna Montanari & Marco Martinelli (Artists - Teatro delle Albe, Ravenna)
Laura Palmieri (Theater Critic, Journalist, Curator of "Il Teatro di Radio3 - RAI Italian National Radio Broadcast)
Anna Ashton Parnanzini (Literary Agent Arcadia & Ricono)
Isabella Ragonese (Theatre Artist)
The US Advisory Board for the Third Edition of IPP consists of:
Akiba Abaka, Creative Producer, ArtsEmerson, USA
Patrizia Acerra, Director, International Voices Project, Chicago
Soraya Broukhim, Actress/Director, New York
Marvin Carlson, Theater Historian, City University of New York
Anne Cattaneo, Dramaturg, Lincoln Center Theater
Thomas Haskell Simpson, Translator, Northwestern University (retd.), USA
Frank Hentschker, The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center
Andie Lerner, Director, Next Generation Fellow, Segal Theatre Center, New York
Daniel Leisawitz, Italian Studies Program, Muhlenberg College, USA
Kate Loewald/Charlene Adhiambo, The Play Company, New York
Helen Shaw, theatre critic, New York Magazine / Vulture, New York
Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Al Mimite Theatre Collective / The Living Theater, New York
