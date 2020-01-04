Think Tank Announces Plans For January

Think Tank is a company created to bring the best out in dancers by allowing them to take a class in a non-judgmental, fun, and most importantly, affordable environment. Their mission is to build community, collaborate and create. Life is hard and this industry is even harder, therefore a positive, safe community full of artistic beings is essential. Dancers are the storytellers of the tribe of humanity, so why not come together and create magic!

Think Tank brings in choreographers that come into the space Ready to Play and maintain an open, positive, safe atmosphere. The company was co-Founded by Taylor DeNapoli (@taylordenapoli) and Adam Wedesky (@adamwedesky).

January is such an exciting month for Think Tank starting with a Pre-Audition Season Workshop happening January 11 & 12 at IAMusical Theatre (3835 Broadway 2nd Floor). The two-day workshop will consist of seminars, master classes, mock auditions, and more to help the performer feel prepared for the intensity of audition season and to get #bookedandblessed. If interested in attending and want more information please email createwiththinktank@gmail.com.

After the workshop, in collaboration with Stephanie Klemons's non-profit Katie's Art Project, Think Tank is searching for volunteers to perform at the NY Presbyterian Hospital to help raise the spirits of children in need. Think Tank is looking for 15 dancers to participate in a dance party and arts and crafts the day of January 15th. It is an event unlike any other. If interested please email us at createwithtinktank@gmail.com

Finally, to round out a successful second year and bring a banging start to Think Tank's third season, on January 27 at 8pm "Think Tank - The Showcase [2]" brings some choreography for the best in the business. It is a night dedicated to sharing art with a purpose, creating with courage, and spreading joy through movement featuring work from choreographers that have entertained students and now get the opportunity to share their work with you. Enjoy a night with some of NYC's finest talent, network with all of Think Tank's collaborators, and hear what they have in store for season THREE!

Help Think Tank start 2020 off with a BANG!





