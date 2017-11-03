There's a New Headmistress in Town! Meet SCHOOL OF ROCK's New Principal, Analisa Learning

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical School of Rock - The Musical will welcome four new adult cast members to the show this November.

Analisa Leaming will join the cast in the role of Principal Rosalie Mullins beginning Monday, November 20. Leaming succeeds Jenn Gambatese, who will play her final performance on Friday, November 3.

A native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Analisa Leaming can currently be seen on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, where she also understudies the role of Irene Molloy and has been with the production since it opened. She has starred on Broadway as Anna in the Lincoln Center Theater production of The King and I and as Anita in On the Twentieth Century. Her other New York credits include Encores! Productions of Pipe Dream & Where's Charley? and she has appeared in numerous regional theatres around the country such as MUNY, Geva Theatre Center, Barrington Stage Company, and North Shore Music Theatre.

Get to know Horace Greene Prep's new headmistress with some of her best performances below!

