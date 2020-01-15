Theatre L'acadie Closes Inaugural Season With THE TWO CHARACTER PLAY

Theatre L'Acadie proudly presents the Tennessee Williams piece, The Two Character Play, directed by Kaitlin Eve Romero, March 13th-29th at the established Athenaeum Theater. Theatre L'Acadie's performance of this enticing play, originally published in 1969, guarantees a night full of shocking entertainment, co-dependant calamity, and insightful lamenting sure to leave the audience questioning it's intentions.

"Reality and fantasy are interwoven with terrifying power as two actors on tour-brother and sister-find themselves deserted." says Good Reads of the show. One chilling morning, siblings, Felice and Clare find themselves deserted by their acting troupe, left only with set pieces and each other's company to keep themselves warm. As their situation becomes increasingly more desperate, the two resort to reliving one of their "greatest" performances, The Two Character Play. Throughout the performance, reality and fiction begin to blur, and the players begin to question not only themselves, but their circumstances. The play, which Tennessee Williams calls, "...my most beautiful play since Streetcar, and I've never stopped working on it....It is a cri de coeur, but then all creative work,all life, in a sense is a cri de coeur."

"We are pushing the boundaries of familial relationships" states director Kaitlin Eve Romero. "This piece is about a codependent relationship forged by a truly traumatizing experience that transforms the way they look at life. We explore what happens when you become so dependant on another person that it is difficult to see a life beyond them. We are exploring familial relationships in a way that is raw, disgusting, and rarely portrayed with such honesty.'"

"Although the piece is by Tennessee Williams, I would highly recommend the audience forget all preconceived notions of his work. This play is unlike his other pieces in a number of ways, but most notably so for it's unwavering portrayal of toxic relationships." says,Brandii Lou Champagne, actress, and alumnae of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

A talented team of technicians back this production, including stage manager Brandii Lou Champagne, whose talents may be noted through her work with the Biological Clock, and 70 Scenes of Halloween. Lighting designer, Maggie Martin's work may be noted through her work with Arkansas Shakespeare festival, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Costume designer, Emily Daigle's work transports the audience to a stilted and disjointed world in which the performance takes place.

The Two Character Play will take place at the Athenaeum Theater from March 13th-29th at 8pm Wed-Sat and 3pm on Sundays, with a press performance on March 12 & 13th. Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 for industry tickets. Group rates are available for those who inquire, and you can order online through our event page here, (https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1022908.)

-- How do you get people to talk about the ugly, the mundane, the ordinary? Theatre L'Acadie is a non-profit theatre company working in collaboration with artists from around the world to create unique performances that inspire and evoke change in the community.





