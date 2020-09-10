Theatre Communications Group Publishes PLAYS FOR THE PUBLIC by Richard Foreman

Richard Foreman has written, directed and designed more than fifty of his own plays.

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Plays for The Public by Richard Foreman.

This volume features the two plays sumptuously produced at The Public Theater in New York City that mark the culmination of Richard Foreman's unstintingly inventive, astonishing career in theater, just as he was beginning to devote his creative energies entirely to filmmaking.

Richard Foreman founded the Ontological-Hysteric Theater in 1968. He has written, directed and designed more than fifty of his own plays. He has received numerous awards, including the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, a Lifetime Achievement in the Theater Award from the National Endowment for the Arts, the PEN Club Master American Dramatist Award, and a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) exists to strengthen, nurture, and promote professional theatre in the U.S. and globally. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and nearly 10,000 Individual Members. Through its Core Values of Activism, Artistry, Diversity, and Global Citizenship, TCG advances a better world for theatre and a better world because of theatre. TCG offers its members networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships, approximately $2 million per year, to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 18 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. In all of its endeavors, TCG seeks to increase the organizational efficiency of its Member Theatres, cultivate and celebrate the artistic talent and achievements of the field, and promote a larger public understanding of, and appreciation for, the theatre.www.tcg.org.

Plays for The Public

By Richard Foreman

120 pages

$19.95

Paperback

978-1-55936-555-0

eBook

978-1-55936-875-9

TCG books are exclusively distributed to the book trade by Consortium Book Sales and Distribution, an Ingram Brand. Phone orders: 866-400-5351. Individuals may call 212-609-5900 or visit our online bookstore at www.tcg.org. For postage and handling, please add $6.50 for the first book and $1.00 for each additional copy.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You