Theater Resources Unlimited to Present The Return Of The TRU Voices Musical Reading Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Resources Unlimited is bringing back the TRU Voices New Musicals Reading Series after a 4-year shutdown-imposed hiatus. Jamila Ponton Bragg, a Harold Prince/Theatre Leadership Project Fellowship recipient in the Columbia MFA program for theater, will present América Tropical on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4pm streaming online.

América Tropical is the universal story of a family fighting to stay together against forces intent on tearing them apart. Rita Rey, a young Mexican American, must save her family against Repatriation, the Depression-era policy where US citizens of Mexican ancestry were deported. Based on real people and events, our heroine uses her wits to outsmart a corrupt cop to get her family back. The show's title comes from a controversial mural created by Rita's love interest, David Siqueiros, the famous Mexican artist and communist revolutionary. América Tropical is directed by Jason Aguirre with lyrics by Joel S. Bailey, music by Jan Roper, and book by Jason S. Bailey and Gina Gallego.

The performance will be followed by a renowned "Dollar and Sense" industry talkback. Participants will include Broadway producers Ken Waissman (original producer of Grease, Torch Song Triliogy, Agnes of God) and R.K. Greene (Harmony, Peter and the Starcatcher, Farinelli and the King and the upcoming musical Beau). Please consider making a donation in addition to your ticket purchase to support future TRU Voices Musical Readings.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-two-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.