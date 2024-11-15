Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Producer BOOT CAMP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited will present their upcoming Workshop TRU Producer BOOT CAMP: Essentials of Successful Self-Producing on Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 12-6:30pm ET at Polaris North Studio.

"Gee, I'm just an artist" no longer cuts it when you make the move from page to paying audience - you are now the CEO of your brand! In this groundbreaking workshop we will look at how artists can successfully take on the challenging role of "producer" to generate their own opportunities. The ones who are most successful have to master a range of business skills, don a variety of hats, and learn to be expert jugglers.

Come learn to view your creative work from a business perspective and understand the need to think differently. Make smarter choices, not only now but also for the future of your show. It all seems a little overwhelming at times, but we will break it down into easily digestible bites. When you know what you're doing, it can actually be fun and fulfilling! Cost: $130, $85 for TRU members.

Led by TRU executive director and writer-producer Bob Ost. Guest speakers will include: Marketing expert Victoria Cairl, founder and CEO of Table 7 Strategy; Financial Advisor and recovering stage manager, Bailie Slevin; entertainment attorney Eric Goldman; CEO/Founder of The Show Goes On, building supportive environments to develop, incubate, showcase and launch creative expression using #Another Way, Emileena Pedigo; production advisor/strategist and producer Blair Russell of Show Shepherd, a strategic theatrical development company, and producer (Slave Play, off-Broadway's long-running immersive Sweeney Todd) and the leader of TRU's producer development program's Foundations of Producing. www.blairrussell.net.

For more information and to register, visit https://truonline.org/events/essentials-of-self-producing-2024/. Simul-streamed on zoom for attendees and presenters outside of NYC.

The curriculum (subject to change):

11:45 check-in

12:00-12:30 Intro and "Why Are You Doing This?" with Bob Ost & Emileena Pedigo

If you don't know where you're going, you can't know how to get there.

How your goals affect your choices.

Understanding your property and identifying your audience.

Wearing many hats, but one at a time.

12:30-1:15 "Legal Pitfalls and Protections" with attorney Eric Goldman

Agreements: collaborator, options, contracts, and more.

What you need to know when you ask for money. And what your responsibilities are.

Underlying rights, intellectual property protections, licenses.

1:15-2:15 "Let's Talk about Money. (Please Don't Put It on Your Credit Card!)" with Bailie Slevin

Understanding how money works

What you believe is what you get

Where/how to find the money

Where/how to pitch

How to close

2:15-2:45 LUNCH BREAK

2:45-3:30 "A Brief Overview of Marketing" with Victoria Cairl

Branding: The 4 most important brand assets for your show

Audience: Creating your ideal audience avatar

Digital Marketing: Finding your ideal audience online

Budgeting: The marketing mix and how to spend your lean budget

Partnerships: Using their audience to build yours

3:30-4:15 "Planning Ahead and Making it Happen" with Blair Russell

Having a vision of what this play could be and how far it can go.

Thinking and planning beyond your current production.

Finding your team. It's never a one-man show (even if it sometimes feels like it).

Developing leadership and management skills.

How much do things really cost? How much should you pay people? How to have those conversations and more.

4:15-5:00 "Self-Producing in the 21st Century: Using Technology to Work Globally" with Blair Russell

Making markets: New York is not the only place to produce theater, get your show produced in

the UK, Germany, Mexico, and around the world.

Software and hardware tools all self-producers need.

AI as a tool for production, not a replacement for art.

Virtual development and production

Best practices for social media

5:00-5:15 Break

5:15-6:00 Keynote panel: "Successful Self-Producers Share Their Secrets" - tbd

How to capitalize on this production in order to plant the seeds for the next step.

Long-term strategies and sources of support.

How to get help when you think you can't afford it.

Persistence, persistence, persistence. (And how to best focus your energy while you persist.)

6:00-6:30 Q&A/networking

Panelists:

BOB OST

While still a senior at U. of Pa., his one-act Beast was produced by Bob Moss in the first season of Playwrights Horizons. He went on to write book, music and lyrics for the off-Broadway revue Everybody's Gettin' into the Act at the Actor's Playhouse, and Finale!, Grand Prize winner in the 1990 American Musical Theater Festival Competition (presented at NAMT) and the 1992 New American Musical Writers Competition, and a finalist at the O'Neill Music Conference in 1989. More recently his musical Angel in My Heart won Best Musical in the Fresh Fruit Festival. He won the New Works of Merit Playwriting Competition for his play Breeders, previously a finalist at the O'Neill, as well as a selection of the TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series. The Necessary Disposal was a finalist in the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition at the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo, has been a finalist in three other national competitions, and was part of the Shotgun Productions New Play Reading Series and the Oberon Theatre Reading Series, both in NYC; his one-act A Glass of Water was part of the Lovecreek Festival, HomoGenius Festival, Downtown Urban Arts Festival; other one-acts have been showcased all over New York. He won a 2004 OOBR Award for the review Songs Are Like Friends, and is a 3-time MAC nominee. While he was producing his own musical revues at cabarets around Manhattan he discovered he could combine his artistic talent with the business skills he was picking up in the advertising world. The idea of Theater Resources Unlimited was born, with the help of co-founders (and fellow writers) Gary Hughes and Cheryl Davis in 1992. He has gone on to produce musicals Civil War Voices and Rip in the Midtown International Theater Festival, and an adaptation of the classic Chinese musical, Romance of the Western Chamber.

VICTORIA CAIRL

has worked in the industry for over twenty years and brings her knowledge of advertising, marketing, sales, ticketing, and tourism to the table. She has held positions at Serino Coyne, TMG, Disney Theatrical, The Met Museum, Lincoln Center, and Show-Score. She has successfully run Table 7 independently since 2019.

ERIC GOLDMAN

For over 25 years, Eric has provided legal services to Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winning talent, and to technology and internet entrepreneurs. Recent projects include representing the writers of the Broadway smash hit Come from Away and the producers of the highly successful Off-Broadway musical parody of the television show Friends. Before launching his own firm in 2011, Eric worked for 15 years as a Senior Associate for entertainment attorney Mark Sendroff of Sendroff & Baruch LLP. Eric also served as in-house counsel for St. Martin's Press and Hertz Computer. His first job out of law school was working as an associate for copyright guru Stanley Rothenberg. Eric is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and New York University School of Law.

EMILEENA PEDIGO

Emileena's work focuses on building sustainable careers #AnotherWay, using entrepreneurial strategies that prioritize the artist over their art. Her company, The Show Goes On Productions provides coaching and artist management, as well as produces workshops, showcases, and events. Before that Emileena was managing producer of the Midtown International Theater Festival. She helped expand the annual festival into seven venues, presenting up to 60 shows in one month during her seven-year tenure. Emileena also general-managed for several nonprofits, assisted Stewart F. Lane on four Broadway shows, including the Off-Broadway transfer of The 39 Steps, and worked on various film and music festivals. She toured theaters, music arenas, and schools across the country, working with artists from all artistic disciplines. Emileena has served on the board of Conscious Capitalism NYC, and helped to build Arts programming within the Chelsea Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. She is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute, SUNY/Kaufmann's Fasttrac program for entrepreneurs, and a Purdue University alum.

is a Tony-nominated producer, developer, whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows. His most recent theatre projects include the 12-time Tony-nominated Slave Play, Lizard Boy, and the concept recording of the new musical For Tonight. As Co-founder and Director of Operations for Resounding, he produces live immersive entertainment. Blair has been a guest speaker/artist at a number of institutions including the University of Maryland, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts, and the York School in Monterey, CA. He was also a visiting lecturer for the semester-long Atelier program at Princeton University where he collaborated with composer Georgia Stitt on her oratorio The Circling Universe. Blair has appeared as a guest on a number of podcasts (American Theatre Artists Online, A Star Is Bored, Backstage Talk, Broadway ReFocused), webseries (Actors Unscripted, Awkward Conversations, Be Our Guest! - Live and In Color, Dreamland XR, In The (Home) Office - Goodspeed Musicals), and at global conferences (National Alliance for Musical Theater, Global XR Conference, Immerse Global Summit Series)