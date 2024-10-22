Theater Resources Unlimited Extends Submission Deadline For Musical Theater Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited will present their upcoming Virtual Feedback Workshop How to Write a Musical That Works Part One: The World and The Want on Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 12-6:30pm ET. Submission deadline is extended to October 23, 2024.

This workshop is dedicated to fostering a conversation about musical theater structure not only for writers but also for producers, directors and everyone involved in the creation and production of new works. Each workshop will accept up to 10 writing teams and/or producers who will share works in progress and get feedback from a panel of expert evaluators. Audience members will also have a chance to offer their observations and participate in discussions.

In "Part 1: The World and the Want" they will focus on two main aspects of your show: 1) the opening number (or any number that invites the audience into the world of the show and sets the storytelling rules); and 2) the songs and scenes in which you introduce your characters and invite us to follow their journey. They will discuss "I want" songs, "I am" songs and "I feel" songs, and the function of each, with special attention to the way they move the action. In addition, they will continually explore the delicate balance between script and song, so it is important that you present a continuous portion of scene and song from your show.

Due to the virtual issues of lag and latency, they will need writers to record and edit any musical presentations that involve more than one singer. Music directors will be available to play and record your tracks, as well as edit duets, trios and ensemble numbers into a recorded format that they can play for the feedback panel and the room. TRU WILL REIMBURSE YOUR EXPENSES UP TO $125.

You may, of course, use your own music director, editor or other resources to help you produce a professional presentation.

They do NOT need a recorded presentation when you submit, only when you are accepted.

Writers or producers are invited to submit no more than the first 25 pages of a show you are working on, plus mp3s of the songs within those pages. Submission fee is $20 ($10 for TRU members).**

Click for application as a writable PDF:

TRUBeginnings-HWMusical1-newapp

fill it out, and email to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com -

submission fee is $10 for TRU members, $20 for non-members.

Submission deadline extended to Wednesday 10/23

For more information and to register, visit https://truonline.org/events/2024-virtual-feedback-workshop/.

**If accepted for presentation, in addition to the submission fee there will be a participation fee of $80 ($75 for TRU members), which includes two places for the entire day workshop as well as a 20-30 minute presentation-plus-feedback slot. Space is limited. Any additional attendees from the musical team (including music director, additional collaborators and cast members) who wish to observe the entire workshop must reserve in advance and will be charged $25 per person. For clarification: your presentation is limited to 8-12 minutes including a song plus scenes leading into and/or out of the song. The remaining time is for panel feedback.

Their professional panel of commercial producers, directors and writers will include:

Bob Ost, executive director of Theater Resources Unlimited, and TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata will facilitate. The TRU Selection Committee will determine what song and scene from your show they want you to present, although you may tell us your preference. They will provide a zoom room, access to a music director and editor, actor and director suggestions, panelists, and an audience.

Those selected for presentation are required to create their presentation using a music director providing a solid piano track, and zoom-savvy talent. A sound engineer will be needed to help mix the separate tracks for each voice. You may have a solo number performed "live" with a track, but make sure your singer has adequate virtual tech set-up and a pre-recorded track that they can play from the location where they are performing. They will also have a tech advisor to help you.

Those not selected will be invited and encouraged to attend the workshop as observers. The price is $55 ($35 for TRU members). Your submission fee will be applied to the Observer fee. They will be promoting this to writers, directors and producers, with the hope of generating a useful conversation to help us all develop the skills to create successful works for musical theater.

All writers are expected to be in attendance for the entire day.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.