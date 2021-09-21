Theater Resources Unlimited Announces TRU Producer Boot Camp: Essentials Of Successful Self-Producing

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited announces an upcoming Producer Boot Camp: Essentials of Successful Self-Producing, reformatted and rethought for virtual presentation, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, 1pm-6:30pm ET. Registration is $75 for TRU members and $100 for non-members. To register for the virtual event, visit truonline.org/events/successful-self-producing-2021.

Sometimes you've just got to jump in and be more than an artist to make theater happen. "I'm just an artist" no longer cuts it when you make the move from page to paying audience - you are the CEO of your brand! In this half-day workshop, we will look at how artists can successfully take on the challenging role of producer to generate their own opportunities. The ones who are most successful have to master a range of business skills, don a variety of hats, and learn to be expert jugglers.

Come learn to view your creative work from a business perspective and understand the need to think differently. Make smarter choices, not only now but also for the future of your show. It all seems a little overwhelming at times, but we will break it down into easily digestible bites. When you know what you're doing, it can actually be fun and fulfilling!

There are COVID-19 scholarships available. To apply, fill out an online scholarship application at https://forms.gle/BeGgYecFcaJUsNk18 and send a brief email to TRUnltd@aol.com requesting financial help.

Moderators for this half-day workshop are Emileena Pedigo of The Show Goes On Productions, former managing producer of Midtown International Theatre Festival; and Bob Ost, writer-producer, executive director of TRU. Guest speakers will include:

dramaturg/director/producer Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater.com;

entertainment attorney Eric Goldman, esq;

marketing expert and omnipreneur Roger Gonzalez of Alliance Media and Entertainment; production advisor/strategist and producer

Blair Russell of Show Shepherd, a strategic theatrical development company, and producer (Slave Play, off-Broadway's long-running immersive Sweeney Todd) www.blairrussell.net;

Plus solo artists Valerie David and Michelle Felice Hartley; and playwright Phil Olson.

TRU Curriculum (subject to change):

12:45pm: Check-in

1:00pm: "Why Are You Doing This?" with Bob Ost & Emileena Pedigo

Adapting to #AnotherWay and finding your own path.

Aligning with a vision of your work (defining the Why).

Understanding your property and identifying your audience.

Building a Road Map and setting attainable S.M.A.R.T. Goals.

1:30pm: "Legal Pitfalls and Protections" with attorney Eric Goldman

Agreements: collaborator, options, contractors, and more.

What you need to know when you ask for money. And what your responsibilities are.

Pre-existing and underlying rights, intellectual property protections.

15-minute break-out sessions

2:30pm: "Planning Ahead and Making it Happen" with producer Blair Russell

Having a vision of what this play could be and how far it can go.

Thinking and planning beyond your current production (5/10 year plan).

How to put together and manage your creative team.

How much do things really cost? How much should you pay people? How to have those conversations and more.

The impact the pandemic has had on the development process, and when to add "virtual" to your plan.

The development options: table read, staged reading, showcase, festivals, cabaret, virtual and more.

3:30pm: "Finding & Creating Opportunities" with Cate Cammarata

Producing virtually: platforms, unions, and international reach.

Getting your plays out there in the world: licensing, and getting the most out of it.

Researching and booking tours.

Fringes and festivals.

15-minute lunch break

4:15pm: "Marketing, Promotion and Self-Promotion" with Roger Gonzalez

Self-producing and branding in the virtual age.

Identifying your audience (Lean Startup Model).

The marketing basics: website, postcards, social media, and ticketing.

Effective networking: creating brand ambassadors for your art.

15-minute break-out sessions

5:15pm: Keynote panel: "Self-Producing and Staying Sane" with Valerie Davis, Michelle Felice Hartley and Phil Olson

6:00pm: Q&A/break-out sessions for networking