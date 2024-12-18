Theater Director and Producer Bobby Garcia Dies at Age 55

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bobby Garcia, the celebrated theater director and producer whose works enriched stages across Asia and Canada, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, in Vancouver, Canada. He was 55 years old.

The news was confirmed by TV host Boy Abunda and Bettina Aspillaga, close friends of Garcia’s family, who expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Garcia’s illustrious career spanned over two decades, with a portfolio of more than 50 plays and musicals. He directed acclaimed productions such as Sweeney Todd, The Carole King Musical, Saturday Night Fever, The King & I, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid. His last directorial project, Request Sa Radyo, featured iconic talents Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon.

As the founder of Atlantis Productions in 1999 - now Atlantis Theatrical Group, Garcia played a pivotal role in shaping the theater scene in the Philippines and beyond. Under his leadership, the company became one of Asia’s premier theater companies, producing high-caliber productions that earned accolades, including nominations for the Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Garcia also ventured into Broadway, co-producing the hit musical Here Lies Love, which received four Tony nominations. His remarkable contributions to theater were recognized with three Aliw Awards for Direction, culminating in his induction into the Aliw Awards Hall of Fame.

In addition to his achievements in theater, Garcia directed concerts for celebrated artists such as Lea Salonga and Erik Santos.