The Villages Studio!

May. 18, 2022  

John Bucchino's songs have been recorded and performed by Judy Collins, Patti LuPone, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra MacDonald, Liza Minnelli, Art Garfunkel and many others. Conceived by director Daisy Prince and the award-winning songwriter, John Bucchino. It's Only Life is a musical revue about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and ultimately, wisdom. This song cycle was the winner of LA's 2008 Ovation Award for Best Book/Lyrics/Music for an Original Musical. Preview: AUG 18, 2022 Opening: AUG 19, 2022 Closing: AUG 27, 2022 ASL Performance: AUG 23, 2022 $25 Performances $15 Preview Performances



