The Verdon Fosse Legacy and Broadway Dance Center present the Online Global Fosse Festival (March 14-19) features 11 master teachers, 7 celebrity special guests, 12 professional performers, and 24 full hours of Fosse.

This six-day Zoom series--targeting multiple time zones--enables everybody (dance professionals, performers, students, Broadway lovers, dance aficionados, and Fosse fans alike) from around the world to come together and learn Bob Fosse's signature stylized choreography from some of the most sought after Legacy-sanctioned reconstructors.

Come learn, dance, and engage with the incredible performers who worked directly with Verdon and Fosse. Register for a single two-day session or up to all three sessions (six days total), as the teachers, repertoire, and Q&A guests will be unique each day.

Each four-hour session will include:

Welcome from Founder/Artistic Director of The Verdon Fosse Legacy, Nicole Fosse.

A dynamic warm-up focusing on isolations and basic ballet/jazz technique

Two unique master classes where everyone will hear stories of Fosse dancers while learning authentic Fosse repertoire from both stage and screen

Live Q&A with very special Verdon/Fosse guests (including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Blankenbuehler, Wayne Cilento, Pamela Sousa, and Candy Brown)

#FosseFriday -- On the final day of the Festival (Friday, March 19), we welcome everyone from the entire week to join back on Zoom and perform an excerpt of Fosse choreography together with fellow participants from all over the world.

Not a dancer, but a huge Fosse fan? This festival is also for you! The Global Fosse Festival is your chance to try Fosse choreography and connect with your favorite Fosse icons. Everyone is welcome!

Session 1: March 14-15, 2021

7pm-11pm ET

Session 2: March 16-17, 2021

10am-2pm ET

Session 3: March 18-19, 2021

2pm-6pm ET

To register and for more information, visit www.broadwaydancecenter.com