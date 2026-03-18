The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Will Host 15th Edition In New York City

The 15th edition of the Valentina Kozlova INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION will take place March 17–21 in New York City, bringing together more than 150 dancers from across the globe to compete for scholarships and company contracts.

Founded by Valentina Kozlova, the annual competition features both classical ballet and contemporary dance, reflecting the increasing demand for versatility among emerging dancers. Participants, ranging in age from 11 to 26, will compete in four divisions: Youth (11–12), Student (13–14), Junior (15–17), and Senior (18–26). Competitors in contemporary and free-style categories perform original works, while classical entrants select variations from an established repertoire list.

Dancers in the 2026 competition represent countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Paraguay, the Philippines, Poland, South Korea, and the United States. Repertory selections include solos from classical ballets such as Swan Lake, La Bayadère, and The Sleeping Beauty, along with works including Graduation Ball, Laurencia, Satanella, Fountain of Bakhchisarai, and Fairy Doll. Pas de deux options for Junior and Senior divisions include selections from Coppélia.

The competition jury is chaired by Nina Ananiashvili, international prima ballerina and artistic director of the State Ballet of Georgia, who serves as president of both the classical and contemporary panels. The 2026 classical jury also includes Amy Brandt, Stacey Caddell, Stacey Calvert, Chan Hon Goh, Blanca Huertas, Diane Hakak, and Ryan Jolicoeur Nye.

The competition will conclude with a Gala Performance and Announcement of Medalists on March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, located on East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. The performance will feature a special guest appearance by Zoey Anderson, who will perform Takademe by Robert Battle.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets are $40, with $20 student tickets available. For reservations, visit www.vkibc.org or call the box office at 212-772-4448.